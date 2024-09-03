Home Business Wire S-Docs Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace
S-Docs Joins the HubSpot App Marketplace

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–S-Docs announced it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. App Partners are independent software vendors that have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted into the App Marketplace.


S-Docs for HubSpot seamlessly integrates data from HubSpot into customizable templates, automating document generation, and enabling secure e-signatures to enhance sales workflows and customer experiences. This solution democratizes access to document workflow automation, empowering businesses of all sizes to optimize their operations.

HubSpot’s App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements.

“We’re thrilled to expand the capabilities of S-Docs into the HubSpot ecosystem after 14 successful years pioneering document workflow automation for Salesforce. This launch marks a significant milestone as we bring our enterprise-grade document automation technology and operational efficiency expertise to HubSpot users. We’re offering an experience that’s been refined through years of innovation, enabling them to streamline operations and enhance productivity like never before,” said Anand Narasimhan, S-Docs Chief Technology Officer.

Learn more about the integration here.

About S-Docs:

A leading operational efficiency platform that empowers users to create a better customer experience through seamless and secure document automation, workflows, and e-signature capabilities. Helping thousands of businesses — from small shops to global enterprises — scale smarter.

Contacts

Dyana Quinlivan

S-Docs

+1-800-519-3627

press@sdocs.com

