Ryder to Showcase Expanded Last Mile Solutions at Home Delivery World 2023 Conference

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, to exhibit Ryder Last Mile services at the Home Delivery World 2023 conference in Philadelphia, Pa., from June 14-15, 2023.

During Home Delivery World, Ryder experts will address the growing need for last mile delivery services for big-and-bulky goods as retail and e-commerce companies are faced with the challenges of getting products to customers faster and trying to move distribution centers closer to consumers. Ryder will also showcase its Ryder Last Mile solution at booth #310 during Home Delivery World and will provide demonstrations around the latest enhancements to the customer-facing order visibility technology, RyderViewTM.

Ryder Last Mile is a customizable delivery solution for big-and-bulky goods supported by more than 158 hubs nationwide that can cover 100% of the U.S., including Puerto Rico and Hawaii, within a two-day delivery timeframe. Ryder Last Mile offers a flexible two-hour delivery window, paperless documentation, and easy integration with four tiers of service – Front Door; Over the Threshold; Room of Choice; and White Glove Delivery, which includes assembly, hook-up, and installation – that all include a seamless product return and repair process, when needed.

To enhance the Ryder Last Mile customer experience, Ryder continues to invest in RyderView, which provides consumers with real-time tracking, self-service scheduling, and notifications via email, text messages, or automated calls. RyderView’s technology-driven routing is engineered based on predictive analytics, with complete tracking from pick-up through delivery directly on the application. RyderView offers seamless integration into a company’s customer-facing order tracking application, as well as into Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that include order import, status updates, scheduling and exception management. At delivery, RyderView offers electronic proof of delivery and an option to complete an automated customer survey once a delivery team completes the last mile component of the order journey.

“With fresh challenges facing supply chains, especially around the final mile, cutting-edge solutions such as RyderView can help make the visibility of the order journey more streamlined than ever before. Events such as Home Delivery World are critical for spotlighting innovation and sharing expertise from across the industry,” says Joel Eigege, Ryder vice president of supply chain operations for Ryder Last Mile. “In a time where consumers want to know the status of their order within seconds of placing it, the expanded visibility and control Ryder provides customers with RyderView demonstrates the value we’re adding to the overall customer experience that will help them retain and attract brand loyalty. Companies across numerous industries trust Ryder Last Mile to maintain consistent customer satisfaction and enhance brand integrity through proven technology-driven solutions.”

During Home Delivery World, which will be held at the Philadelphia Convention Center, Ryder industry experts will focus on last mile delivery solutions, electric vehicles, and industrial real estate planning. Ryder’s diverse lineup of leaders during Home Delivery World includes:

Joel Eigege, VP of supply chain operations, will join a panel discussion on June 14 at 12pm ET titled “Building effective partnerships and transportation networks to handle heavy goods”

Carlo Rodriguez, group director for advanced vehicle technology and RyderElectric+ TM , will present on the market benefits of electric fleet implementation on June 14 at 11:40am

, will present on the market benefits of electric fleet implementation on June 14 at 11:40am Peter Medrano, director for real estate planning, will join a panel on June 14 at 12pm titled “How rapidly can industrial real estate adapt to last mile changes?”

Please contact Jonathan Mayor at jonathan_c_mayor@ryder.com to coordinate any on-site or remote media interviews during Home Delivery World.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, managed transportation, professional drivers, freight brokerage, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used vehicle sales to some of the world's most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 260,000 commercial vehicles and operates approximately 300 warehouses encompassing more than 95 million square feet.

