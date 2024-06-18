Ryder Recognized Among Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s ‘Top Supply Chain Projects’

Honored for transformative supply chain impact on wine and spirits company

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, has earned Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s ‘Top Supply Chain Projects’ award for 2024. The annual award recognizes innovative case-study style projects designed to enhance, automate, and streamline supply chain processes.





Ryder was honored for its role in the transformation of supply chain operations for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, a premier beverage alcohol distributor of wines, spirits, beer, and non-alcoholic products. The company represents more than 1,700 wine and spirits suppliers, distributing more than 7,000 brands across 45 U.S. markets and Canada. As Southern Glazer’s sought to deliver products more efficiently to an ever-growing market, Ryder developed a solution to improve supply chain visibility, productivity, and customer service through RyderShare™, its innovative and collaborative logistics platform.

“The past 12 months have seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt, and adapt to achieve greater efficiency along the chain. Companies implemented others’ software and technology to work smarter, together,” says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “Their partnerships cultivated resilience and placed a spotlight on projects designed to make the supply chain space safer and more efficient.”

RyderShare™ was instrumental in restructuring Southern Glazer’s inbound transportation model, implementing a collaborative and transparent system that delivered real-time actionable insights. This digitized solution effectively managed Southern Glazer’s complex logistical demands by providing complete visibility and management of freight ─ resulting in streamlined operations and improved efficiency.

“One of our biggest challenges was the lack of visibility and control over our freight movements. We needed a robust, effective, and advanced solution,” says Bobby Burg, chief supply chain officer at Southern Glazer’s. “Ryder adeptly addressed these ‘gaps’ in our system and demonstrated outstanding commitment and partnership throughout the process.”

Since the implementation of RyderShare™, Southern Glazer’s has achieved:

100% visibility of freight moving across its supply chain

50% increase in productivity

Improved on-time performance rating to 98%

Improved customer service following 100% data accuracy

Two times the labor efficiency savings, and decreased turnover

“For a company managing thousands of brands, it’s critical to not just see when freight is moving but see when it isn’t moving, why, and how to fix it,” adds Kristy Killingbeck, vice president for supply chain operations of consumer packaged goods for Ryder. “Through our RyderShare data and predictive analytics, we’re able to provide customers like Southern Glazer’s with increased visibility into their supply chain so their teams can fully manage and maximize freight efficiency.”

