Ryder Chief Information Security Officer Named Winner in Top Global CISOs for 2023 by Cyber Defense Magazine during CyberDefenseCon 2023

To secure this top honor, Mr. Ellis competed against thousands of candidates. Judges search for the most innovative candidates, with success in communicating with their boards and senior level executives, and who aim to build powerful risk reduction programs for their organizations.

“We are thrilled to see Joe achieve this top spot in the industry and be recognized as a leading cyber innovator and defender,” says Ryder Chief Information Officer Rajeev Ravindran. “Joe has driven significant results over the course of his 27 years in the IT industry, and his impressive leadership and experience have proven even more impactful at Ryder.”

Chief information security officers help corporations avert disasters and work tirelessly to allow companies to grow and expand by managing and mitigating cybersecurity issues on a day-to-day basis.

“We’re pleased to honor Joe Ellis as a winner among the small, elite group of information security professionals of our Top Global CISOs Awards for 2023, celebrating with them at CyberDefenseCon 2023,” says Gary Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

As Ryder’s CISO since 2018, Mr. Ellis is responsible for the transportation and logistics company’s information security program. Prior to joining Ryder, he was CISO at Subway Restaurants. With nearly three decades of IT leadership experience, he is also a CISSP® – Certified Information Systems Security Professional, Certified Information Systems Auditor® (CISA), and Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer (CDPSE).

To view the full list of winners, visit: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/.

