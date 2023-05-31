Ryan Recognized as One of Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been selected as one of the 2023 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ in North America. This marks the 10th time Ryan has received this award for being a top employer that demonstrates leadership in leveraging innovative employee engagement and recognition tactics.

“Being recognized as an engaged workplace is a testament to our commitment to building a workplace environment that encourages the overall well-being of all our Ryan team members,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Global President and Chief Operating Officer at Ryan. “We are consistently looking to create new opportunities to improve well-being and ensure that everyone’s feedback is heard.”

A panel of 11 judges comprised of team member engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists, and influencers evaluated the applicants. Winners were selected based on Achievers’ Eight Elements of Employee Engagement: Accountability and Performance; Belonging, Equity and Inclusion; Culture Alignment; Manager Empowerment; Professional and Personal Growth; Purpose and Leadership; Recognition and Rewards; and Well-being.

“Amid economic turbulence and a rapidly changing work landscape, it has never been more vital to prioritize employee engagement. However, building a workplace that effectively engages and supports all employees is no easy feat,” said Jeff Cates, CEO, Achievers. “We’re proud to announce this year’s 50 Most Engaged Workplaces and recognize an impressive group of companies who are truly redefining employee engagement excellence.”

Ryan offers many programs and benefits for the overall well-being of its team members, including the RyanTHRIVE program. RyanTHRIVE takes a holistic approach to well-being with programs and learning modules covering career, physical, financial, and emotional health. The Firm’s work environment is powered by the industry-leading myRyan program, which changes the measurement of work from hours worked to results achieved. Through collaboration and support, Ryan employees thrive in a workplace in which the focus is on results and superior client service, rather than where and when the work is done. Additionally, Ryan offers wellness benefits that include a weight-loss program and fitness subsidy, to name a few.

For more information about Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces, please visit here.

About Achievers

Achievers’ employee voice and recognition solutions bring organizations’ values and strategies to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance. Achievers leverages the science behind behavior change, so employees and organizations can experience sustainable, data-driven business results.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,100 professionals and associates serves over 21,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

