Ryan Recognized as a Best Workplace in North Texas by the Dallas Business Journal for 13th Consecutive Year

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been named to the 2023 Dallas Business Journal’s Best Places to Work in North Texas list for the 13th consecutive year, ranking second in the Large Company category. The Dallas Business Journal has been recognizing the top employers in North Texas for more than two decades, distinguishing the top employee-centric companies operating in one of the nation’s leading cities for business growth and job creation.





“We are grateful to be recognized as one of the best workplaces in the thriving North Texas region, the home to our global headquarters and where Ryan was founded,” said Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer Ginny B. Kissling. “For more than 30 years, Ryan has been dedicated to continually evolving and improving our culture. The valuable feedback we receive from our North Texas team is appreciated and helps us continue to offer the positive and innovative workplace culture for which we are known.”

To earn a ranking, companies had to meet or exceed a national best practice score based on overall employee participation and performance for their category, as determined by Quantum Workplace, which administered the survey. Winners were announced and celebrated during an awards program on October 19 at The Statler Dallas.

Ryan offers a suite of programs and benefits to team members, including myRyan, an industry-leading program that focuses on results achieved versus hours worked and gives team members the flexibility to work when and where they work best. For information about these benefits and exciting careers at Ryan, visit the careers section of our website.

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,500 professionals and associates serves over 24,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

