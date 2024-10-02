Ryan Recognized as a 2024 Best Place to Work in Baton Rouge by the Baton Rouge Business Report

BATON ROUGE, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, is proud to announce the Firm has been named a 2024 Best Place to Work in Baton Rouge by the Baton Rouge Business Report.





“Receiving this honor is a testament to Ryan’s team members and the outstanding work they achieve on behalf of our clients,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Global President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are grateful to our Baton Rouge team and the culture they’ve successfully built.”

The recognition program is a collaboration between Best Companies Group, the Baton Rouge Business Report, and the Greater Baton Rouge Society for Human Resource Management (GBR SHRM), an affiliate of the SHRM. Created in 2014, this joint program spotlights the best places of employment in Baton Rouge that benefit the region’s economy, workforce, and businesses.

Best Companies Group evaluated the companies based on eight core focus areas: leadership and planning; corporate culture and communications; role satisfaction; work environment; employees’ relationships with supervisors; training, development, and resources; pay and benefits; and overall employee engagement. Each company went through a two-part process. The first part assessed each company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings.

To learn more about the workplaces named to the 2024 list, see here.

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services.

