Ryan Named to the Top Workplaces 2024 List by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been awarded as a Top Workplace in Atlanta by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for the sixth year. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC.





“Ryan’s incredible workplace culture and team member engagement continue to be definitive drivers of our Firm’s growth and success,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Global President and Chief Operating Officer at Ryan. “We are honored to be recognized for this award as a shining example of the dedication our team members put in every day.”

The confidential survey uniquely measures employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected and Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute. In total, the survey measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, such as alignment, execution, and connection.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,800 professionals and associates serves over 30,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

