Ryan Named to the Top Workplaces 2023 List by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been named to the Top Workplaces 2023 list by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. This marks the fifth time the Firm has been named to this prestigious list.

“Being recognized again by our team members as a top workplace in Atlanta is an honor and a testament to the positive workplace we have built at Ryan,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer. “We are incredibly proud of our team in the Big Peach for their commitment to the Firm, to each other, and to our clients.”

The annual Top Workplaces list is created by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in partnership with employee engagement technology firm Energage, LLC. Winners are determined by employee feedback surveys that measure 15 significant culture drivers, including alignment, execution, and connection.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,600 professionals and associates serves over 20,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

Contacts

Stacey Underwood



Senior Manager, Content, Communications, and Public Relations



Ryan



972.934.0022



stacey.underwood@ryan.com