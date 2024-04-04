Ryan Named to the 2024 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® List for the Seventh Consecutive Year

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named to the 2024 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list, ranking 54. This year’s recognition marks the seventh consecutive year Ryan has been selected as one of the 100 premier workplaces in the United States.





Great Place To Work®, which selects companies named to the highly competitive Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For, is the global authority on workplace culture, utilizing rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback to create this annual list.

“To earn recognition on this exclusive list for seven consecutive years is a significant honor and achievement,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “We strive to continuously improve upon fostering an inclusive environment that empowers all to achieve strong personal and financial success regardless of race, gender, age, and sexual identity. Collectively, our team members exemplify the best and the brightest, and we are proud of the unparalleled value we deliver to our clients.”

Great Place To Work is the only company culture award in the world that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of employee identity or job role.

“When people ask about what sets the Best Companies apart from their competitors, it’s one key ingredient: trust,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “When employees trust their leaders, their colleagues, and the organization, they become empowered to reach their full potential.”

Earning a spot on the list is an important indicator of overall company performance. Companies on the 100 Best list consistently outperform the market and exceed their competitors on key business measures like retention and innovation. A complete list of the winning companies can be found here.

Learn more about exciting career opportunities with Ryan at ryan.com/careers.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

Great Place To Work selected the 100 Best list by gathering and analyzing more than 1.3 million confidential survey responses representing the experiences of 8.2 million U.S. employees. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create generous, supportive, high-performance work experiences for every employee in the organization. Companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. and cannot be a government agency.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,800 professionals and associates serves over 30,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

Contacts

Melodie Elliott



Director, Content & Communications Marketing



Ryan



972.934.0022



melodie.elliott@ryan.com