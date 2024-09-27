Ryan Named to the 2024 Best Places to Work in Western Pennsylvania List

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named to the Pittsburgh Business Times 2024 Best Places to Work in Western Pennsylvania list. This marks the tenth consecutive year that Ryan has been named to this prestigious list.





“At Ryan, every team member plays a pivotal role in delivering exceptional client experiences and creating a strong workplace culture,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Global President and Chief Operating Officer at Ryan. “They are the driving force behind our innovation, success, and perseverance. We are honored to be named to this esteemed list in Western Pennsylvania and thank every team member for making this possible.”

More than 250 companies in the Western Pennsylvania area applied to participate in the online survey of employee engagement administered by Quantum Market Research. Online employee satisfaction surveys formed the basis of the final scores used in this program. The number of surveys required from each company was based on a sliding scale applied to the total number of employees the company has in the region—the higher the number of employees, the lower the percentage of employee surveys required to qualify.

To view the full 2024 Best Places to Work in Western Pennsylvania list, see here.

