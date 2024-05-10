Ryan Named to the 2024 Best Places to Work in Illinois List for the 13th Year

Home Business Wire Ryan Named to the 2024 Best Places to Work in Illinois List...
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named a Best Place to Work in Illinois for the 13th year, receiving first place in the Large Company category. The annual program, presented by the Best Companies Group and published by the Daily Herald Business Ledger, is conducted via a statewide survey that identifies and honors the best businesses for employment in Illinois.


“Receiving this honor for more than a decade is a great testament to our dedicated team members for their outstanding work,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Ryan’s Global President and Chief Operating Officer. “We would not be the company we are without every single one of the people in our Illinois offices—you are what makes Ryan a great place to work. Thank you for all you do.”

The 2024 Best Places to Work list is made up of 51 premier companies in five categories of competition across the state. Companies are selected in a two-part evaluation process. First, the nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics are evaluated. Second, an anonymous survey is conducted to evaluate and measure employees’ experiences. The combined score of the two-part evaluation determines the top companies and the final ranking.

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,800 professionals and associates serves over 30,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

