Ryan Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces 2024

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services firm and software provider, has been named to America’s Greatest Workplaces 2024 list by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.





“A great workplace combines a supportive environment that champions training and advancement opportunities and benefits that foster work-life success,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Global President and Chief Operating Officer at Ryan. “We are honored to be recognized as a workplace that embodies these key aspects to cultivate a positive culture.”

America’s Great Workplaces 2024 recognizes companies that stand out with exceptional employee satisfaction by conducting a large-scale employer survey, where participants are asked about their employment experience. Organizations on the list outperformed peers in several measures, standing out as leaders in providing competitive salaries and benefits, promoting equality and diversity, and cultivating cultures open to growth and new ideas.

This is the first time Ryan has been named to Newsweek’s ranking of America’s Greatest Workplaces. The Firm was recently named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing by Newsweek.

To learn more about Ryan, visit https://ryan.com.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,800 professionals and associates serves over 30,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

Contacts

Allie Bandemer



Public Relations Specialist



Ryan



331.251.1050



allie.bandemer@ryan.com