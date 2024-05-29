Ryan Named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces 2024 for Mental Wellbeing

Ryan Joins a List of the Top 750 Employers Making a Difference in Employee Mental Wellness

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services firm and software provider, has been named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing in 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.





“Being recognized by Newsweek as a workplace that focuses on mental wellbeing is an honor and reaffirms Ryan’s commitment to championing our team members’ health,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Global President and Chief Operating Officer at Ryan. “We take great pride in developing a culture where our team members are equipped with the tools they need to be their best selves, whether that’s through our wellness programs, extensive benefits, or development opportunities.”

Among Ryan’s many initiatives to promote and support the health of its team members is RyanTHRIVE, a program dedicated to team member wellness and education. RyanTHRIVE offers a variety of modules where team members can personally select what they’d like to focus on, ranging from emotional and financial health to professional success and career paths to professional and personal relationship success. In addition, the Firm offers competitive benefits with fitness reimbursements, generous parental leave, tuition assistance, and reimbursement for adoption and fertility programs, all to support work-life success. The Firm curates benefits with an intentional focus to ensure every team member feels recognized, supported, and supplied with the resources they may need throughout their career and life at Ryan.

“Mental wellbeing is an increasingly important concern for U.S. workers—which means it’s increasingly important for U.S. employers as well,” said Newsweek Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper. “To spotlight the organizations prioritizing the mental wellbeing of their employees, Newsweek has partnered with data researcher Plant-A for the inaugural ranking of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Mental Wellbeing, highlighting companies making a positive difference in the mental wellness of their workers.”

To learn more about Ryan and its commitment to wellbeing, visit https://ryan.com/careers/.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,800 professionals and associates serves over 30,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

