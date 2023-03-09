Ryan Named to Forbes America’s Best Midsize Employers 2023 List

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, was recently named to the Forbes America’s Best Midsize Employers list for the fourth time in the Firm’s history.

The results from this year’s survey indicated that today’s job market seeks candidates with a broad range of skills and backgrounds. As one of the few professional services providers on this list, Ryan offers college graduates, experienced professionals, and executives opportunities to launch and accelerate their careers. Ryan’s innovative work environment, accelerated growth path, and competitive benefits package provide the most rewarding career experience available in the industry.

“This recognition validates our commitment to building and maintaining a leading work culture that attracts and retains premier talent in the professional services industry,” said Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer Ginny B. Kissling. “I am thankful for the role our team members played in this process and appreciate their honest feedback.”

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile this year’s list by surveying approximately 45,000 employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. The evaluation is based on direct and indirect recommendations from the participants who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family.

For the full list of Forbes America’s Best Midsize Employers, click here.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is a 10-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 3,600 professionals and associates serves over 20,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com. “Ryan” and “Firm” refer to the global organizational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

