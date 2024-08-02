Ryan Named One of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women in 2024

DALLAS & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, is pleased to announce the Firm has been named one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women by Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year.





“I am proud to see Ryan receive this recognition for the third year in a row,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Global President and Chief Operating Officer at Ryan. “I have experienced firsthand how Ryan empowers women by ensuring they have a seat at the table and fostering environments that encourage all women to pursue their passions in the workplace. We all belong here.”

This honour reaffirms Ryan’s commitment to building and maintaining a great workplace that fosters trust, collaboration, and advancement opportunities. The 2024 list is made up of employers whose people have told Great Place to Work UK that they work for a company that is inclusive and fair for all. The companies on the list are committed to ensuring a reasonable balance of women and men across the organisation, removing barriers to women’s career advancement, and creating workplaces where all employees can flourish.

“Workplaces are only great if they’re great for all employees,” said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director at Great Place to Work UK. “Importantly, each of the companies on the list has been commended by their own female employees, through their anonymous feedback, that their workplace has gone above and beyond to ensure that women employees are treated fairly in terms of recognition, training, and promotion opportunities.”

The full list of companies can be found here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organizations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women awards enable these outstanding organizations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,800 professionals and associates serves over 30,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe.

