Ryan Named One of the Top Workplaces in Houston by the Houston Chronicle for the Seventh Time

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been ranked among the 2024 Top Workplaces in Houston by the Houston Chronicle for the seventh time. More than a decade ago, the Houston Chronicle began this list to highlight workplaces in the city that excel among employee responses to 15 culture-based questions, including alignment, connection, and engagement. The list, which is developed in partnership with Energage, provides a survey to participating employees and compares the results with the Top Workplaces benchmark.





“This achievement aligns with our commitment to embodying a positive culture and workplace for our global team members,” said Ginny Kissling, Global President and Chief Operating Officer at Ryan. “We sincerely thank our Houston team members for their dedication to Ryan, our clients, and each other. We are particularly grateful to be recognized in our home state where it all began 33 years ago.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

