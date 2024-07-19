Ryan Named One of the Best Workplaces for Millennials™ by Fortune for the Eighth Year

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services firm and software provider, is pleased to announce the Firm has been named a Best Workplace for Millennials™ by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. This is the eighth time Ryan has been named to this esteemed list.





“At Ryan, we have a strong emphasis on our culture and our people,” said Ryan Global President and Chief Operating Officer Ginny B. Kissling. “Our values are what make us who we are. Being recognized as a best workplace for millennials represents the continued focus Ryan’s team members put in to creating a culture that fosters trust and integrity, a mindset for excellence, generosity, and a desire to drive exceptional results.”

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected this competitive list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Organizations are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that covers race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their roles are within the organization. The full list of 2024 Best Workplace for Millennials™ can be found here.

About the Best Workplaces for Millennials

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials by gathering and analyzing over 1 million confidential survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place to Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ list.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,800 professionals and associates serves over 30,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

