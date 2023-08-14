Ryan Named One of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles County by the Los Angeles Business Journal for the 13th Year

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been named one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles County for the 13th time. This annual program was created by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Workforce Research Group.





The Los Angeles Business Journal partnered with Workforce Research Group to honor the top 100 employers in Los Angeles County. This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county’s economy, workforce, and businesses.

“To be named to this prestigious list for the thirteenth time is a testament to the hard work our team members put into creating a positive and rewarding workplace culture,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Global President and Chief Operating Officer at Ryan. “As the most populous county in the U.S., Los Angeles residents have many choices when it comes to their employer. I am grateful to our Glendale and Los Angeles teams for their continuous dedication to making Ryan an employer of choice.”

Ryan was recognized and honored at a celebratory event held on August 9, 2023. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program, visit https://labusinessjournal.com/events/bptw2023/.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,100 professionals and associates serves over 21,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

Contacts

Stacey Underwood



Senior Manager, Content, Communications, and Public Relations



Ryan



972.934.0022



stacey.underwood@ryan.com