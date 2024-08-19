Ryan Named One of the Best Employers in Ohio for the 14th Year

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, is pleased to announce that the Firm has been recognized as one of the Best Employers in Ohio for the 14th consecutive year. The statewide survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Ohio that benefit the state’s economy, workforce, and businesses.





“At Ryan, we continuously strive for excellence in the work that we do and the culture we create,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Global President and Chief Operating Officer at Ryan. “Our team members embody this excellence every day in their tenacity, spirit, and determination. Thank you for 14 fantastic years as one of the Best Employers in Ohio.”

To be considered for Best Employers in Ohio, companies had to participate in a two-part survey process. The first part, worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation, consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part, worth the remaining 75%, consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Ohio and analyzed the data to determine the final rankings.

For more information on the Best Employers in Ohio program and to view the full list, click here.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,800 professionals and associates serves over 30,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

