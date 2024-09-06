Ryan Named One of the 2024 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ in the United Kingdom

DALLAS & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ in the United Kingdom (UK) by Great Place To Work® for the first time. The Firm’s ranking on the list affirms its commitment to maintaining a global company culture that instils excellence in its people and their success.





“Creating a work environment where our team members feel empowered and supported is an important priority at Ryan,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Global President and Chief Operating Officer. “Investing in our people to grow, achieve, and meet whatever goals they set their minds to is a privilege, and we’re honoured to be recognized as one of the Best Workplaces by our UK teams.”

Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions where 85% of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organisation. Great Place To Work analysed these experiences relative to each organisation’s size, workforce makeup, and what’s typical relative to their industry peers. The remaining 15% is based upon an assessment of all employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders to ensure a consistent employee experience.

Ryan UK office locations include London, Hatfield, Altrincham, and Exeter. To view the full recognition list, see here.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Our mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. We give leaders and organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently and overwhelmingly positive employee experience, fostering cultures that are proven to drive business, improve lives, and better society. Our recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Our proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to truly capture, analyse, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Our coaches, content, and community connect the boldest leaders, ideas, and innovations in employee experience. Since 1992, our Certification™, Best Workplaces™ Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,800 professionals and associates serves over 30,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe.

