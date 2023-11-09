Ryan Named One of the 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named one of the 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces by the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®. This is the ninth consecutive year the Firm has been recognized for this national accolade.





The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is a national nonprofit organization committed to helping more than 140,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster homes in the United States and Canada find forever homes. This award recognizes organizations that strive to make adoption a supported option for every working parent. The Foundation partnered with RTI International, an independent nonprofit research institute, to conduct the 17th annual Best Adoption-Friendly Workplace survey.

“Family is of the utmost importance, and we are fully committed to the Foundation’s mission of finding every child in the foster care system a loving family,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Ryan’s Global President and Chief Operating Officer. “We congratulate our team members who grow their family through adoption and are proud to offer benefits that help their family before, during, and after the adoption process.”

To support and encourage team members who choose to grow their families through adoption, Ryan provides up to $5,000 in reimbursement for qualified expenses in connection with the final adoption of every child. The Firm also provides eight weeks of paid leave for team members who adopt children.

About the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is a national, nonprofit public charity dedicated exclusively to finding permanent homes for the more than 150,000 children waiting in North America’s foster care systems. Created by Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas who was adopted, the Foundation implements evidence-based, results-driven national service programs, foster care adoption awareness campaigns and innovative grantmaking. To learn more, visit davethomasfoundation.org.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,500 professionals and associates serves over 24,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

