Ryan Named as One of the Best Workplaces for Women by Fortune

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, was named as one of the Best Workplaces for Women™ by Fortune for the sixth time in the Firm’s history.





Fortune and its survey partner, Great Place to Work®, use a thorough methodology combined with confidential feedback from more than 5.6 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations to produce the annual list. This competitive process yields a small percentage of companies named as a Best Workplace for Women.

“Earning this recognition yet again affirms that our approach to creating an inclusive workplace is succeeding,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Ryan’s Global President and Chief Operating Officer. “Throughout our Firm’s history, we have aimed to create a culture where everyone can thrive both personally and professionally. We are exceptionally proud to be included alongside some of the country’s leading and most admired businesses.”

Ryan is leading the way for women through purposeful advancement and growth opportunities, and generous family and personal leave policies. Programs such as RyanTHRIVE, a wellness program that offers training modules focused on physical, career, emotional, and financial well-being, and myRyan, an innovative, results-based approach to working, also play a crucial role in promoting a healthy work-life balance.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that covers race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their roles are within the organization.

For information about careers at Ryan, visit the careers section of our website.

