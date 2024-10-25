Ryan Named as One of the Best Workplaces for Women™ by Fortune® for the Seventh Time

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named to the 2024 Fortune® list of Best Workplaces for Women™. This marks the seventh time the Firm has received this prestigious accolade.





“This award reflects the hard work and dedication of Ryan in building a culture that values every voice and promotes equality,” said Ginny Kissling, Global President and Chief Operating Officer at Ryan. “We believe that diversity drives success and innovation and are committed to empowering our women team members through mentorship, leadership opportunities, and a supportive network.”

Fortune® and its survey partner, Great Place To Work®, use a thorough methodology combined with confidential feedback from more than 5.6 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations to produce the annual list. This highly competitive process yields a small percentage of companies being named as Best Workplaces for Women. Companies are only considered if they are a Great Place To Work Certified organization.

