Ryan Named a 2024 Top Workplace in Arizona for 11th Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, is pleased to announce the Firm has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Arizona for 2024. This marks the 11th year Ryan has been named to the prestigious list by Top Workplaces.





“At Ryan, we are committed to building collaborative, supportive, and engaging workplaces, and that cannot happen without our amazing team members,” said Ginny B. Kissling, Global President and Chief Operating Officer at Ryan. “Thank you to our fantastic Arizona team; this honor is a testament to you and the outstanding community you have created.”

Winners are selected through a comprehensive employee survey that measures each organization’s culture, workplace policies and leadership, and employee experiences. The research-backed employee engagement survey, administered by third-party technology partner Energage LLC, consists of 24 base statements that capture anonymous responses to four critical cultural aspects: alignment, connection, performance, and coaching. Ryan currently has more than 160 team members in its Arizona office.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pay dividends.”

To learn more about Ryan visit https://ryan.com/.

About Ryan



Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 4,800 professionals and associates serves over 30,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

