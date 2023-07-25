RYAM Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) plans to release its second quarter 2023 earnings on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, after the market closes.


RYAM will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, to discuss these results. Supplemental materials and access to the live audio webcast will be available at www.RYAM.com. A replay of this webcast will be archived on the company’s website shortly after the call.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing 877-407-8293, no passcode is required. For international parties, dial 201-689-8349. A replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the call ends until 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. The replay dial-in number within the U.S. is 877-660-6853, international is 201-612-7415, Conference ID:13739806.

About RYAM

RYAM is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly used in the production of filters, food, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for paper and packaging markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada, and France, RYAM employs approximately 2,500 people and generated $1.7 billion of revenues in 2022. More information is available at www.RYAM.com.

Contacts

Media

Ryan Houck

904-357-9134

Investors

Mickey Walsh

904-357-9162

