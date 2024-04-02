RXO Schedules First-Quarter Earnings and Investor Conference Call for May 2, 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RXO #RXO—RXO (NYSE: RXO) will issue its first-quarter financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The company’s results will be made available on www.rxo.com. The company will also hold a conference call at 8 a.m. EDT.





Conference Call Access Information



Live webcast online at: http://investors.rxo.com

Call toll-free from U.S./Canada: (+1) 888-259-6580



International callers: (+1) 416-764-8624



Conference ID: 34295742

A replay of the conference call will be available through May 23, 2024, by calling toll-free (from U.S./Canada) +1-877-674-7070; international callers dial +1-416-764-8692. Use the passcode 295742#. Additionally, the call will be archived on http://investors.rxo.com.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

