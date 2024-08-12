RXO Receives 2024 Quest for Quality Award from Logistics Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$RXO #nyse—RXO (NYSE: RXO), a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions, received the Quest for Quality award from Logistics Management in the Bulk Motor Carriers category.





“It’s a great honor to be recognized for the outstanding service we provide to our bulk transport customers,” said Lou Amo, president of RXO’s brokerage business. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We’re committed to providing outstanding service, comprehensive solutions, continuous innovation and the deepest customer relationships in the industry.”

In its 41st year, the Logistics Management Quest for Quality awards program recognizes the highest level of service and performance excellence for carriers, ports and logistics providers worldwide. The awards are the culmination of a six-month research project conducted by Peerless Research Group (PRG). To determine the ‘best of the best,’ transportation and supply chain decision makers rate carriers, logistics providers and port operators in categories such as on-time performance, value and customer service.

RXO’s truckload services include bulk transport services, offering the flexibility to move liquid bulk, dry bulk and ISO container shipments.

