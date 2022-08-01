RWS joins the Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Consortium

RWS’s Life Sciences team will work with consortium members to drive innovation, best practice and adoption of eCOA within clinical trials

CHALFONT ST PETER, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services, today announces that it has joined Critical Path Institute’s Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Consortium to help drive the science, best practice and adoption of eCOA within clinical trials.

The eCOA Consortium was established by the Critical Path Institute (C-Path) in 2011. Its 19 member firms collaborate to support and conduct novel research, design and deliver educational resources and develop and share best-practice recommendations for the electronic collection of clinical outcome data. An eCOA replaces the traditional paper-based approach to collecting patient results, feedback and experiences in clinical trials and studies.

“C-Path is proud and excited to welcome RWS as the newest member of the eCOA Consortium,” said Scottie Kern, Executive Director of the eCOA Consortium, “RWS has a major presence in the eCOA space and is the type of organization that can bring a unique perspective on multilingual eCOA implementation, and, together with other consortium members, will help further drive improvements in this critical step in the clinical trial process.”

RWS’s expertise is built on a long history in linguistically validating over 20,000 clinical outcome assessments into 500+ language pairs in over 200 different specific therapeutic and disease areas, including cardiovascular, allergy, respiratory, oncology, gastroenterology, inflammation, neurology, infectious diseases and vaccines.

“We’re always looking for ways to pioneer and shape the future of our industry,” explains Alisa Heinzman, Manager of eCOA Solutions, RWS. “Joining the Consortium demonstrates our commitment to our clients and the industry by helping to drive the science, best practice and adoption of eCOA within clinical assessments.”

RWS’s state-of-the-art linguistic validation process and eCOA services ensure both the accuracy and timely completion of projects. Global relationships with translators, interviewers, instrument developers, survey research experts, clinicians and in-country reviewers ensure that each linguistic validation project is expedited with ease and scientific accuracy.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our unique combination of technology and cultural expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Our clients include 90 of the world’s top 100 brands, the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and 19 of the top 20 patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific and North and South America. We work in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors, which we serve from 80+ global locations across five continents.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

