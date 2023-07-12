RWS Holdings plc Acquires Leading Legal and Regulatory Content Management Solution Provider Propylon Holdings Limited

Acquisition strengthens RWS’s position as a leading provider of structured content management solutions

CHALFONT ST PETER, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RWS Holdings plc (“RWS”) today announces the acquisition of Dublin-based Propylon Holdings Limited (“Propylon”), a provider of content creation, management and publishing solutions for the government, legal, assurance, audit and publishing industries.

Over the past 20 years Propylon has been helping governments standards bodies, legal publishers and regulated firms to solve the complex content challenges involved in drafting, amending, publishing and updating legislation, regulation and guidance. Propylon’s CCMS (Component Content Management System) allows users to author, edit and finalize content through Microsoft Word in a familiar and user-friendly way. Clients include a number of US State legislatures and national parliaments. In addition Propylon also provides software to a range of standards bodies and global regulated professional services organizations, who will benefit from RWS’s integrated localization capabilities.

“Rule-makers and rule-takers are stuck in a traditional book publishing model, even though they often no longer print documentation,” said John Harrington, CEO of Propylon. “Our component content management approach is based on point-in-time content management, giving us a unique platform for solving the challenges that rule-makers and rule-takers have in managing their content. And now with RWS’s language services and technology, we will be able to help clients reach international, multilingual audiences.”

The acquisition strengthens RWS’s portfolio of structured content solutions with a dedicated platform for rule-makers (governments and standards bodies) and rule-takers (legal, assurance, audit and publishing firms). RWS’s portfolio also includes dedicated solutions for aerospace and defence (Contenta), manufacturing, high-tech and life sciences (Tridion Docs), and the market-leading XML editor (Fonto).

“The acquisition is an exciting milestone for both of our businesses and for our global clients,” said Thomas Labarthe, President of RWS’s Language Services and Technology division. “Not only does it extend the geographical opportunity for growth for both companies, but clients will benefit from our complementary technology and services and our ability to help them reach global audiences with our language expertise.”

Both RWS and Propylon share a vision to eliminate and modernize legacy processes and help rule-makers and rule-takers to transform and future-proof their content management workflows. This is achieved by releasing mission-critical from rigid document or publication formats, and managing them in more modular and reusable forms so they can be optimized for AI consumption, digital delivery, localization and machine/API processing.

RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Over the past 20 years we’ve been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 40+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.

We work with over 80% of the world’s top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune’s 20 ‘Most Admired Companies’ and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com

Propylon is a people-led technology company with over 20 years of experience building, implementing, and maintaining world-class platforms for rule-makers and rule-takers. We create the architecture of positive progress for organizations, their people, governments, and society at large. Solving with deep domain expertise and shoulder-to-shoulder collaboration, Propylon’s user-focused technology platforms are trusted by governments, legislatures, standards bodies, and regulated companies to simplify the complex and make it useful for all.

To learn more, visit propylon.com

