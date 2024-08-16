RWA World announces collaboration with SegMint GmbH, a wholly owned entity of VanEck Europe, bringing Transparency to Tokenized Collectibles

NEW YORK & FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Through this collaboration, SegMint users will now have access to high-fidelity RWA analytics and research on the SegMint platform, allowing collectors to obtain timely information about the state of the collectibles market.





Digital collectibles are increasingly proliferating across the industry landscape. According to analytics firm CoinGecko, the global NFT market size has reached approximately $73 billion as of July 20241. While metrics are readily available for these “digitally native” assets, there is a pressing need to address data and analytics for tokenized physical collectibles.

The collectibles market itself has seen rapid growth. A November 2021 study by HSBC estimated the global collectibles market at $372 billion across six major categories, with projections to reach $522 billion by 20282. This growth, coupled with the increase in tokenization tooling and the rapid proliferation of tokenized products, has created a significant demand for transparency and accessibility in the tokenized collectibles space.

Recognizing this need, RWA World is introducing RWA World Analytics to the SegMint platform. This cutting-edge tool will provide SegMint users with a comprehensive dashboard and data feed sourced from multiple on-chain and off-chain sources. The partnership aims to build a definitive standard for tokenized watches before expanding to other tokenized products.

“This partnership will empower serious collectors by providing them with comprehensive and accurate data, enabling them to make the most informed purchasing decisions,” said Matt Bartlett, CEO of SegMint GmbH/Head of Web3 at VanEck. “At SegMint, our mission is to innovate the way collectors engage with and manage their collectibles, and this collaboration is a significant step towards achieving that goal.”

“We’re excited to work with Matt and the rest of the SegMint team to deliver high-fidelity analytics for the collectibles market,” said Tyler Sherwin, co-founder of RWA World. “The focus for us has been to identify immediate market opportunities where there’s buyside demand for tokenization. Good data is the best starting point.”

The RWA World Analytics on the SegMint platform will address crucial questions in the tokenized collectible market, including:

Volume data for specific tokenized collectible assets

The number of assets tokenized across various platforms and marketplaces

Historic on-chain price information between and across these platforms

This partnership between SegMint and RWA World marks a significant step towards providing collectors with the tools they need to make informed decisions in the rapidly evolving world of tokenized collectibles.

For more information, please visit SegMint at segmint.io and RWA World at rwa.world.

About SegMint

Launched by VanEck Europe in February 2024, SegMint GmbH revolutionizes the management of digital collectibles. Our platform offers an unparalleled selection of tokenized collectibles, utilizing a unique fractionalization method and a dedicated trading platform. SegMint’s innovative ‘Lock & Key Model’ streamlines the management of self-custodied assets, offering an easy-to-use solution for sharing access and enhancing experiences. Please note, access to our trading platform is not available to U.S. residents and citizens.

About RWA World

RWA World is a research and technology firm specializing in tokenized asset intelligence. Our mission is to bring clarity and transparency to the rapidly evolving world of RWAs. We are the industry standard for research, categorization, and analysis of tokenization trends and market developments.

At rwa.world, we host the largest publicly available database on tokenized issuers and initiatives, tracking over 400 entities. This comprehensive resource and our proprietary unified taxonomy for asset and issuer types have attracted readership from major institutions, including Coinbase, Kraken, VanEck, the European Central Bank, and BlackRock.

Our team combines expertise in traditional finance with a deep understanding of tokenized and distributed ledger systems, allowing us to provide unparalleled insights into the convergence of traditional and digital asset markets. Through our widely-read weekly newsletter and data-driven analytics, we empower investors and institutions with the intelligence needed for informed decision-making in the tokenized asset space.

Since our founding, RWA World has been committed to being the definitive source of information on asset tokenization, serving as the pulse of the industry for major market movers and innovators alike.

Disclosures:

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This is a marketing communication.

This content is intended for educational purposes only. Please note that the availability of the products mentioned may vary by country.

This communication is issued by SegMint GmbH, Kreuznacher Strasse 30, 60486 Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

The information herein may change at any time and from time to time. Non-SegMint proprietary information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. Not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results. Current data may differ from data quoted. Any graphs shown herein are for illustrative purposes only.

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the digital assets, tokens, NFTs and SegMint keys mentioned herein.

With regard to the delivery, minting and/or receipt of non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”), fragments of NFTs (“SegMint Keys”) or any other tokens to/by/from SegMint (all together “digital assets”), you represent, acknowledge, accept and agree to the Terms and Conditions of SegMint[TH1] .

The above content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal or other advice. Nothing contained in this email constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by SegMint or any third-party service provider to buy, sell, mint or otherwise dispose of any digital assets in Germany or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the applicable laws of such jurisdiction.

Risk Factors associated with the use of SegMint

There are specific risk associated with the use of SegMint. The services of SegMint and the associated digital assets involve special risks, including technology, political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods.

All content in this note is information of a general nature and does not address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Nothing in the email constitutes professional advice, nor does any information in the note constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters discussed or the law relating thereto. The author is not a fiduciary by virtue of any person’s use of or access to the site or content. You alone assume the sole responsibility of evaluating the merits and risks associated with the use of any information or other content on the site before making any decisions based on such information or other content. In exchange for having access to this newsletter, you agree not to hold the author, its affiliates or any third-party service provider liable for any possible claim for damages arising from any decision you make based on information or other content made available to you through the email.

You could potentially lose all your Digital Assets in your SegMint account.

Risk associated with Digital Assets:

Use of SegMint including acquisition of digital assets involve a high degree of risk. These risks include, but are not limited to: the technology is new and many of its uses may be untested; intense competition; slow adoption rates and the potential for product obsolescence; volatility of the value of digital assets, including but not limited to, inability to sell a digital asset; loss or destruction of key(s) to access accounts or the blockchain; reliance on digital wallets; reliance on unregulated markets and exchanges; reliance on the internet; cybersecurity risks; and the lack of regulation and the potential for new laws and regulation that may be difficult to predict. Moreover, the extent to which Web3 companies or digital assets utilize blockchain technology may vary, and it is possible that even widespread adoption of blockchain technology may not result in a material increase in the value of such companies or digital assets.

The monetary value of digital asset changes very quickly and frequently and Web3 companies, can rise or fall dramatically and quickly. If their value goes down, there’s no guarantee that it will rise again. As a result, there is a significant risk of loss if you acquire digital assets.

Digital assets are not guaranteed, generally backed or supported by any government or central bank and are not covered by FDIC or SIPC insurance. Accounts at digital asset custodians and exchanges are not protected by any consumer protection or investment schemes and are not insured. Furthermore, markets and exchanges for digital assets are not regulated or not regulated with the same controls or customer protections available in the financial industry.

Digital assets include, but are not limited to, cryptocurrencies, tokens, NFTs, assets stored or created using blockchain technology, and other Web3 products.

Web3 Companies include but are not limited to, companies that involve the development, innovation, and/or utilization of blockchain, digital assets, or crypto technologies.

THIRD PARTY LINKED SITES

As a convenience to you, SegMint may provide hyperlinks to web sites operated by third parties. Because SegMint has no control over such sites or their content, SegMint is not responsible for the availability of such external sites or their content, and SegMint does not adopt, endorse or nor is responsible or liable for any such sites or content, including advertising, products or other materials, on or available through such sites or resources. Other web sites may provide links to the Site or content with or without our authorization. SegMint does not endorse such sites and shall not be responsible or liable for any links from those sites to the Site or content, or for any content, advertising, products or other materials available on or through such other sites, or any loss or damages incurred in connection therewith. SegMint may, in its sole discretion, block links to the Site and content without prior notice.

YOUR USE OF THIRD-PARTY WEB SITES AND CONTENT, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, YOUR USE OF ANY INFORMATION, DATA, ADVERTISING, PRODUCTS, OR OTHER MATERIALS ON OR AVAILABLE THROUGH SUCH WEB SITES, IS AT YOUR OWN RISK AND IS SUBJECT TO THEIR TERMS OF USE.

No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of SegMint.

SegMint GmbH, Kreuznacher Strasse 30, 60486 Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

_________________



1 https://www.coingecko.com/en/nft

2 https://www.privatebanking.hsbc.com/wih/investments-Insights/other-investment-insights/six-of-todays-most-collectible-luxury-items/

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Matthew Bartlett



CEO of SegMint GmbH/Head of Web3 at VanEck



mbartlett@vaneck.com