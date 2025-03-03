Rush Expands Suki Partnership with Enterprise-Wide Ambient AI Rollout Following Successful Launch

Suki and Rush Will Collaborate to Develop Next-Generation AI-Powered Dictation Embedded in Epic in addition to Ambient Assistant

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Suki, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) technology for healthcare, today expanded its partnership with Rush University System for Health, one of the nation’s top academic health systems, to roll out Suki’s capabilities enterprise-wide after a successful deployment of its AI Assistant last summer, enabling Rush clinicians across 28 specialties to reduce administrative time and prioritize face-to-face patient care. Rush valued Suki’s assistant approach to AI, with a holistic solution that tackles a wide breadth of tasks including ambient documentation, coding suggestions, patient summaries, and Q&A. The two organizations will also co-develop a next-generation AI-powered dictation feature directly within Epic, Rush’s system of record, which will converge Suki’s ambient and dictation technologies into one holistic solution, driving clinician adoption and value for health systems at scale within the Epic ecosystem.

“In the initial trial period, 74% of our clinicians reported that Suki reduced their burnout levels, and 95% expressed a desire to continue using it—reinforcing our belief in the transformational power of AI in healthcare,” said Briana Rygg, Chief Applications Officer at Rush. “As early adopters of ambient technology, we are excited to partner with Suki to rapidly develop and deploy advanced functionality for nursing, inpatient/ED, and our learners. Suki’s robust AI Assistant capabilities and deep Epic integration make it easy to scale across all Rush facilities as we aim to improve clinician well-being and drive operational efficiencies for health systems nationwide.”

After the initial trial and deployment of Suki Assistant, Rush quickly saw a 10 percent increase in encounter volumes–increasing access to care for Rush patients and generating more revenue for the health system. It also saw nearly a 5 percent increase in Level 5 coding levels, resulting in an estimated $202 per month in increased revenue per user.

“On average it is saving me about 2 hours on charting, which is time I can now dedicate to answering inbox and sending results. It has also made my exam more efficient, improving the quality of care I provide to my patients,” said Fiona Lynn, Nurse Practitioner in neurology at Rush.

Voice-to-text software has been commonly used in healthcare as a way to alleviate the burden of clinical documentation. Ambient has introduced a novel way to document, yet the need for dictation within the EHR still remains. With Suki, clinicians can harness the power of AI to polish dictated text and converge ambient and dictation technology to significantly reduce after-hours time spent on burdensome administrative work that traditionally takes hours each week. This collaboration between Suki and Rush will ensure that the latest dictation technology will empower clinicians to improve their administrative efficiencies and eliminate significant after-hours in clinical documentation time.

“Suki has always prioritized meeting clinicians where they are to provide a solution that adapts to their needs and improves daily workflows. This intentional approach to integration has led to industry-leading adoption rates, with more than twice that of other AI solutions across all major EHRs,” said Punit Soni, CEO and Founder of Suki. “By teaming up with Rush to co-develop our next-generation dictation feature, we will provide clinicians with optionality and ease of access to AI, a natural next step in our goal to create the most accessible and versatile AI assistant for healthcare – helping health systems achieve significant cost savings.”

Suki has already achieved industry-leading success in its health system implementation, with an adoption rate up to 2x that of alternative solutions and a decrease in clinical documentation time by up to 72 percent for physicians across its 350 health systems. Today, Suki Assistant’s capabilities include ambient documentation, problem-based charting, coding suggestions, and patient summaries. It works seamlessly across all major EHR providers, including Epic, MEDITECH, OracleCerner, and others, and all accessibility platforms, including iOS, Android, Web, and a Chrome extension.

Suki is the AI Assistant that integrates across all major EHRs and accessibility platforms, including iOS, Android, Web, and a Chrome extension. This announcement follows the company’s expansion of capabilities for its AI Assistant late last year in partnership with Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform, making Suki Assistant the industry’s first end-to-end clinical assistant. To learn more about Suki, visit www.suki.ai.

About Suki

Suki is a leading technology company that provides AI voice solutions for healthcare. Its mission is to reimagine the healthcare technology stack, making it invisible and assistive to lift the administrative burden from clinicians. Its flagship product is Suki Assistant, an AI assistant that uses generative AI to automatically create clinical documentation by ambiently listening to patient-clinician conversations. Suki helps clinicians complete notes 72% faster on average, assists with other tasks including coding and answering questions, and generates incremental revenue for organizations, delivering a 9X ROI in year 1. Suki also offers its proprietary AI and speech platform, Suki Platform, to partners who want to create best-in-class ambient and voice experiences for their solutions. Suki is backed by premier investors such as Venrock, First Round, Flare Capital Partners, March Capital, and Hedosophia. To learn more, visit suki.ai, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Rush

Rush University System for Health brings together the brightest minds in medicine, research and academics. Driven by discovery, innovation and a deep responsibility for the health of our communities, RUSH is a national leader in outstanding patient care, education, research and community partnerships and in empowering a new generation of health care providers.

Rush is a nonprofit health system that includes Rush University Medical Center, Rush University, Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush Oak Park Hospital, as well as an extensive provider network and numerous outpatient care facilities. Rush University Medical Center is ranked among the top hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report and consistently is named among the top academic medical centers for excellence in patient care by Vizient Inc. and a Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group. Rush University comprises three colleges: Rush Medical College, the College of Nursing and the College of Health Sciences.

