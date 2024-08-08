runZero Research Uncovers Surprising Exposures in SSH Affecting Critical Network Security Devices and Applications

Company Unveils New Research and Introduces SSHamble, an Open Source Research Tool That Identifies Vulnerable SSH Implementations

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–runZero, a leading provider of Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM), published new research on Secure Shell (SSH) exposures and unveiled a corresponding open source tool, SSHamble, which helps security teams validate SSH implementations by testing for uncommon, but dangerous misconfigurations and software bugs. SSHamble is now available at https://sshamble.com.

During their presentation at the Black Hat USA Conference, “Secure Shell in Shambles,” founder and CEO HD Moore and Director of Research Rob King, shared that the research was prompted by the xz-utils backdoor incident and their investigation into “Jia Tan,” the persona used by likely nation-state actors to plant malicious code into the xz-utils compression utility integrated into many Linux distributions. Activities intended to aid in response to the incident led runZero’s research team to discover a broad range of weaknesses across SSH implementations and applications that impact critical network security devices and software. These long standing issues have remained undiscovered due to the lack of tooling available to exercise the layers of the SSH protocol.

As one of the most common remote administration services, SSH is widespread; it is found in every major operating system, embedded in many applications, and enabled by default in cloud environments. runZero’s research team uncovered new SSH authentication bypass issues, information leaks, and misconfigurations. SSH vulnerabilities were also identified in various products, including a significant regression in OpenSSH for Microsoft Windows.

Additional SSH vulnerabilities were identified in Digi International ICS gateways, Panasonic ethernet switches, Realtek-based ADSL routers, Ruckus wireless access points, common Git-based development tools like Soft Serve and GOGS, and various consumer-focused networking equipment. In some cases, vendors have made patches available.

“Our research uncovered over fifty thousand unauthenticated shells and misconfigurations, posing widespread risk,” said HD Moore. “We developed SSHamble as an open source project to help security professionals identify SSH exposures and misconfigurations and enable vendors to test their appliances and tooling before they ship. runZero’s mission is to enhance security visibility, improve exposure management, and speed up response times. We are excited to offer this free tool in support of these efforts.”

SSHamble simulates potential attack scenarios, including unauthorized remote access due to unexpected state transitions, remote command execution in post-session login implementations, and information leakage through unlimited high-speed authentication requests. The SSHamble interactive shell provides raw access to SSH requests in the post-session (but pre-execution) environment, allowing for simple testing of environment controls, signal processing, port forwarding, and more.

