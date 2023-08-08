runZero Expands Leadership Team with Proven Go-to-Market Experts

New Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Revenue Officer bring decades of experience in transformative growth in cybersecurity and B2B SaaS companies

LAS VEGAS — runZero, a leading provider of cyber asset management solutions, today announced two executive appointments as the company accelerates its go-to-market initiatives. Julie Albright joins the leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Bill Strogis as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). These appointments follow the recent hiring of Dan Forth as Chief Financial Officer and Fallon Neuvert as General Counsel as the company rounds out its executive leadership team. runZero (formerly Rumble) was founded by HD Moore.





“As the demand for our cyber asset management solutions continues to rapidly grow, we have assembled a world-class leadership team to scale our business. Over the past six months, we have added top executive talent across sales, marketing, finance, and legal, who have impressive track records in transforming companies from early stage to market leaders,” said Chris Kirsch, CEO of runZero. “Today, we are excited to welcome two more proven leaders in Julie and Bill, whose deep expertise in go-to-market will empower us to drive efficient growth as we expand to new markets and continue to deliver innovative solutions that protect thousands of organizations globally.”

Marketing Evolution Under Julie Albright

As CMO, Julie will oversee all aspects of global marketing at runZero. She will be responsible for defining and implementing overall marketing vision and strategy, including product-led growth, brand building, demand generation, thought leadership, customer advocacy, communications, field marketing, and product marketing.

Julie brings more than 25 years of experience in developing and executing successful global marketing strategies and is highly regarded for building best-in-class marketing teams, brands, and demand generation engines for B2B SaaS companies. Most recently, she served as CMO of Bishop Fox, where she helped scale the company and its expansion into continuous offensive testing, tripling annual recurring revenue and achieving record customer growth in advance of securing $129 million in Series B funding. She previously held senior leadership and advisory roles at Resolve Systems, SolarWinds, AlienVault (acquired by AT&T), Asana, E2open, and Syncsort (now Precisely), among others. Additionally, Julie spent nearly a decade consulting for Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm that invests in high-growth technology companies. While there, she worked with dozens of companies across the Insight portfolio to craft innovative marketing strategies that drove rapid growth, and helped build Insight’s marketing center of excellence.

“runZero is building truly innovative technology that is fundamental to solving critical cybersecurity challenges. I am honored to join such a talented team and excited to leverage my marketing expertise to reach more organizations and ultimately expand our impact,” said Julie Albright. “With a product that is loved by customers and the speed of innovation of our technical teams, we have the potential to improve the security posture for companies around the globe, and I look forward to partnering with accomplished leaders across the organization to seize the immense opportunity ahead of us.”

Sales Transformation Under Bill Strogis

As CRO, Bill will continue to build out a global team of elite sellers, channel partners, and customer success experts, and develop go-to-market playbooks and strategies that will ensure a frictionless experience for companies to try and buy runZero’s industry-leading CAASM solution. Additionally, he will focus on creating best-in-class business development, sales enablement, and revenue operations functions.

With a 30-year track record of sales success, Bill is recognized as an inspirational leader, company builder, and mentor, who excels at optimizing sales productivity and developing processes and tools to accelerate growth. Previously, Bill served as CRO for Aware, where he transformed their go-to-market strategy, and led a team that closed a historic deal at almost $10M. Prior to Aware, Bill was CRO at Hyperscience where he grew the GTM function by 10X. Most recently Bill served as CRO In-Residence for Victorem Partners, where he advised early stage companies on building out exceptional sales organizations and leadership. Additionally, Bill has held sales leadership positions with market leaders like Okta, Fuze, and Cybereason, as well as BladeLogic, which is well-known for incubating top tier sales and sales leadership talent.

“I was drawn to runZero’s smart, strategic approach to growth and their unwavering focus on building world-class products that ensure great customer outcomes. It is a perfect match for my philosophy and complements my strengths in creating high achieving go-to-market engines,” said Bill Strogis. “I am looking forward to building on the incredible momentum runZero has already achieved and collaborating with such a talented team to scale the business and lead the CAASM market.”

For more information on runZero, visit runzero.com, or schedule a meeting with the team during Black Hat and DEF CON this week in Las Vegas.

About runZero

runZero is the fastest and easiest way to get to a full cyber asset inventory. Our discovery solutions can find all your devices – including IT, IoT, and OT – no matter where they are: on-premise, in the cloud, or remote. Try runZero’s cyber asset management platform today and build your own asset inventory in minutes.

