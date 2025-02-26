Rune Technologies Raises $6.2M in Seed Funding to Modernize Military Logistics

Rune brings a singular focus to solving contested logistics problems and looks to enable end-to-end supply webs from the front line to the Pentagon.

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rune Technologies, a defense technology company building software to enable military logistics in contested environments at the tactical and operational levels, today announced $6.2M in seed funding. The investment round was led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from Point72 Ventures and XYZ Venture Capital as well as individual investments from several leading defense technology executives including Anduril SVP of Software Gokul Subramanian, Vannevar Labs CEO Brett Granberg, Cape CEO John Doyle, and Forterra CGO Scott Sanders, amongst others.

Rune’s cofounders David Tuttle and Peter Goldsborough were formerly with Anduril Industries where they led integrated hardware-software efforts within Anduril’s C2 Systems Division in support of the military. Rune’s founding team recognized the importance of military logistics as an integral part of Joint All Domain Command & Control (JADC2) efforts while identifying that it was not getting the same level of necessary attention and focus from industry as other warfighting functions at the time. “There has been all this investment and all this stellar work by great technology companies in how we fight the force through JADC2 efforts, but now the question becomes how do we sustain the force?” said Rune CEO David Tuttle.

Rune CTO Peter Goldsborough added, “We can have the most capable fighting force in the world, but if we can’t get ammunition and supplies to the right place at the right time to enable the warfighter, the ability of our military to execute fires and maneuver is irrelevant.” Rune is looking to apply top-tier Silicon Valley engineering talent to enable the military logistics mission.

Rune is equipping commanders with the critical logistics information and decision support tools they need to keep pace with the speed of modern military operations. In today’s battlespace, mission success cannot solely be defined by overwhelming firepower – it requires intelligent and agile supply webs with predictive and precision logistics at all echelons from the frontline to the strategic level.

Rune sets itself apart from the competition with a singular focus on the military logistics domain, fusing an elite team of engineers with Silicon Valley pedigree together with operational veterans to tackle the contested logistics problem set. Combined with an emphasis on deeply embedding with military logisticians and understanding their challenges, Rune is able to able to augment and accelerate tactical logistics with the best in latest AI and software technology.

The funding will allow Rune to scale its engineering and product teams to drive expanded development and testing of the company’s TyrOS software, a next-generation operating system for field logistics that provides increased situational awareness of available resources and logistics movement in the battlespace; predictive analytics on resource consumption and availability at each logistics node; and automated supply planning, analysis and decision support.

Lead investor Katherine Boyle from Andreessen Horowitz said, “Rune is reimagining military logistics, transforming how the military deploys resources and executes logistics operations. American Dynamism is about backing those bold enough to shape the future of freedom, and Rune exemplifies that mission. We're honored to partner with the Rune team who understand that progress in defense isn't optional – it's essential.”

About Rune Technologies

Rune Technologies was founded in 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. Rune is building cutting-edge software to solve the most critical sustainment and logistics challenges faced by the U.S. military and its allies in contested environments at the tactical and operational levels. Backed by leading defense technology investors, Rune’s team comes with deep experience both in the military and in the defense technology space. Rune combines elite Silicon Valley software expertise with operational experience working in and with the Department of Defense building solutions for the tactical edge and with mesh network architectures. Rune’s mission is to support and enable the military logistics and sustainment communities with software to meet needs for the next fight.

For more information, please contact info@runetech.co.

