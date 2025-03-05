Rune Labs Launches AI and Personalized Coaching Care Management Service for Parkinson’s Disease

StrivePD Guardian provides personalized care coaching with AI-driven symptom and risk analysis for families and caregivers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rune Labs, the leader in precision medicine for Parkinson’s Disease (PD), today launched StrivePD Guardian, a personalized care service that combines expert coaching with AI-powered symptom and risk analysis to provide continuous support for people with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers.

With a shortage of movement disorder specialists in the U.S., many Parkinson’s individuals struggle to get the guidance they need between doctor visits. StrivePD Guardian closes this gap by offering real-time, personalized coaching, AI-driven health monitoring, and proactive insights to help people with Parkinson’s optimize care plans and manage their condition more effectively. StrivePD Guardian was created on the industry-leading, value-based care framework Rune Labs validated in 2024, showing nearly a 50% reduction in emergency room visits and an 18% reduction in specialists’ time, as well as 90% of patients increasing exercise and 80% better medication adherence.

“Before StrivePD Guardian, I knew exercise was important for Parkinson’s, but I struggled with consistency and intensity. Since using the service, I’ve been able to follow an exercise plan that works for me, helps keep my heart rate up, and actually shows my progress through my data,” said Keith Narasaki, a StrivePD Guardian user with Parkinson’s. “I feel stronger, more in control of my movements, and I’m convinced because of StrivePD Guardian, my symptoms and OFF time are more stable, especially when I take Rytary regularly, get enough sleep, exercise in the morning, and drink 2-4 liters of water a day. StrivePD Guardian has been an incredible support system, keeping me on track and helping me manage PD in a healthier way.”

StrivePD Guardian is a subscription service that combines human support and the latest generation of Large Language Model (LLM) technology with unique patient data collected by StrivePD, including monitoring from the Apple Watch (FDA-cleared). StrivePD Guardian aims to help both patients and their clinicians get the most out of their yearly clinical visits to adjust treatment strategies and improve outcomes, enabling on-demand care informed by the very latest patient data.

“Managing Parkinson’s is a continuous process, yet most patients only see their neurologist a few times a year. That leaves a huge gap where symptoms can fluctuate and critical insights get lost,” said Dr. Peter Lin, neurologist from Valley Parkinson’s Clinic. “A service like StrivePD Guardian could provide ongoing support between visits, helping patients track their symptoms, stay engaged with their care, and make adjustments in real time. Having access to AI-driven insights and expert coaching could lead to better patient outcomes and a more proactive approach to managing Parkinson’s.”

StrivePD Guardian provides patients and families with tools, insights and personal support that include:

1:1 Personalized Coaching

Alongside our AI-driven LLM support system, users are paired with a dedicated coach who will help guide them and their families, monitor progress, and support care management through their unique Parkinson’s journey. Using the StrivePD app and Apple Watch, each coach will get to know the patient’s unique disease journey—tracking FDA-cleared measures like tremor and dyskinesia, along with daily routines.

Alongside our AI-driven LLM support system, users are paired with a dedicated coach who will help guide them and their families, monitor progress, and support care management through their unique Parkinson's journey. Using the StrivePD app and Apple Watch, each coach will get to know the patient's unique disease journey—tracking FDA-cleared measures like tremor and dyskinesia, along with daily routines.

StrivePD Guardian transforms each person’s data into actionable insights using AI, helping them make informed clinical decisions with their healthcare providers (e.g. tailored exercise programs, relevant information on therapies and clinical trials, symptom management, etc.).

StrivePD Guardian transforms each person's data into actionable insights using AI, helping them make informed clinical decisions with their healthcare providers (e.g. tailored exercise programs, relevant information on therapies and clinical trials, symptom management, etc.).

StrivePD Guardian offers continuous health monitoring, such as potentially high-risk events (e.g. falls or complications) with timely alerts to prevent these events from becoming bigger problems.

StrivePD Guardian offers continuous health monitoring, such as potentially high-risk events (e.g. falls or complications) with timely alerts to prevent these events from becoming bigger problems.

StrivePD Guardian connects families so they can stay informed and reassured that care is always available.

“Every person with Parkinson's experiences the disease differently - they have their own unique symptoms and progression. Yet traditional care models often fail to provide the individualized attention needed between clinical visits,” said Brian Pepin, CEO of Rune Labs. “Now available to all patients, StrivePD Guardian borrows from the successful real-world use by health systems to deliver a holistic solution directly to PwPD and caregivers. It combines a dedicated human coach with AI-driven insights and provides families with up-to-date data and certainty that their loved ones are more frequently receiving support, beyond their bi-annual or annual doctor visits.”

Rune Labs’ flagship care management ecosystem, StrivePD, enables people with Parkinson’s and their clinicians to better manage their health by aggregating and summarizing a range of patient data sources to provide a more comprehensive view of the disease and by connecting patients to clinical trials. Rune Labs collated over 4.5 million patient-days worth of data to power StrivePD’s predictive modeling and language model interactions.

