Rune Labs Applauds the Signing of the National Plan to End Parkinson’s Disease

Brian Pepin, CEO of Rune Labs, expressed his enthusiasm: “The signing of the National Plan to End Parkinson’s Disease into law is an important milestone in the fight against this debilitating condition. The stated goals of this legislation to advance early diagnosis and improve coordination of the care and treatment of individuals with Parkinson’s are core to our mission at Rune Labs, and close to the hearts of our patient and clinician users. We look forward to partnership opportunities with the National Parkinson’s Project created under this legislation. By leveraging our StrivePD platform, we aim to fulfill its promise for the hundreds of thousands of people living with Parkinson’s in the US who currently struggle to obtain a diagnosis and access quality care.”

Rune Labs has been at the forefront of integrating technology with patient care. The StrivePD platform uses the Apple Watch and Apple HealthKit movement-analysis capabilities to automatically track symptoms such as tremors and dyskinesia (FDA-cleared on the Apple Watch), providing continuous, real-time data that helps patients and healthcare providers optimize treatment plans. StrivePD combines this data with clinical context and AI-derived models for disease progression and medication response to provide a comprehensive approach to Parkinson’s care. Additionally, Rune Labs leverages its unique dataset to improve clinical trial design and accelerate the development of new therapies.

Benjamin Stecher, a Parkinson’s patient and advocate, shared his perspective: “As someone who has been living with Parkinson’s disease for many years, I know firsthand the challenges and frustrations that come with managing this condition. The National Plan to End Parkinson’s Disease represents a new hope for the entire Parkinson’s community, and I am thrilled to see it signed into law. Through my work with Rune Labs and my advocacy efforts, I have seen the incredible potential of technology to transform the lives of those affected by Parkinson’s. I am confident that with continued collaboration and innovation, we can make significant strides in improving care.”

Rune Labs looks forward to collaborating with the Department of Health and Human Services and other stakeholders to realize the ambitious objectives of this national plan.

Rune Labs is a software and data analytics company for precision neurology, supporting care delivery and therapy development. StrivePD is the company’s care delivery ecosystem for Parkinson’s disease, enabling patients and clinicians to better manage Parkinson’s by providing access to curated dashboards summarizing a range of patient data sources, and by connecting patients to clinical trials. For therapeutics development, biopharma and medical device companies leverage Rune’s technology, network of engaged clinicians and patients, and large longitudinal real-world datasets to expedite development programs. The company has received financial backing from leading investors such as Nexus NeuroTech, Eclipse Ventures, DigiTx, TruVenturo and Moment Ventures. For more information, please visit runelabs.io and strive.group.

