RumbleOn Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) (the “Company” or “RumbleOn”), the nation’s first and largest publicly traded powersports platform, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 operational and financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast on the same day at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its operational and financial results.

● What: RumbleOn Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

● When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 7:30 am Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time)

● Conference Call Dial In: 1-877-407-9716 for United States callers, or 1-201-493-6779 for callers outside the United States; Conference ID: 13739799

● Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the event will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.rumbleon.com

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn is the nation’s first and largest publicly traded, technology-enhanced dealership group platform in the powersports industry. Headquartered in the Dallas Metroplex, RumbleOn is revolutionizing the customer experience for outdoor enthusiasts across the country and providing more choice in making powersport vehicles accessible to more people in more places than ever before. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders with the nation’s largest network of powersports dealerships, service departments, and fulfillment centers operated by our highly-trained and knowledgeable team serving our customers. We are transforming the powersports customer experience by giving consumers what they want – a wide selection, great value and quality, and an easy transaction. Every element of our business, from inventory procurement, to fulfillment, to overall ease of transactions, has been built for a singular purpose – to create an unparalleled customer experience in the powersports industry regardless of whether they are shopping our inventory online or in-store. To learn more please visit us online at https://www.rumbleon.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The Company’s press release, earnings release, and conference call as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by us, contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. These forward-looking statements and any such statements made on the conference call, including responses to your questions, are based on our current, reasonable expectations and assumptions, which expectations and assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include those discussed in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise or any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

