RumbleOn Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) (the “Company” or “RumbleOn”), the nation’s first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 operational and financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast on the same day at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its operational and financial results.

What: RumbleOn First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time)

Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) Conference Call Dial In: 1-877-407-9716 for United States callers, or 1-201-493-6779 for callers outside the United States; Conference ID: 13737567

1-877-407-9716 for United States callers, or 1-201-493-6779 for callers outside the United States; Conference ID: 13737567 Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the event will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.rumbleon.com

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn is the nation’s first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform. Headquartered in the Dallas Metroplex, RumbleOn provides the only technology-led omnichannel platform in powersports with a broad footprint of physical locations, full-line manufacturer representation and high-quality used inventory to transform the entire customer experience. Our goal is to integrate the best of both the physical and digital, and make the transition between the two seamless. To learn more please visit us online at https://www.rumbleon.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Our First Quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call may contain forward-looking information that involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. Additional information about these risks and uncertainties can be found in RumbleOn’s periodic and other SEC filings, including our most recently filed Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements in the earnings release and on the conference call, including responses to your questions, are based on current expectations as of the time of release and the call, and RumbleOn assumes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

