<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire RumbleOn Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
Business Wire

RumbleOn Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

di Business Wire

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) (the “Company” or “RumbleOn”), the nation’s first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 operational and financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast on the same day at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its operational and financial results.

  • What: RumbleOn First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
  • When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time)
  • Conference Call Dial In: 1-877-407-9716 for United States callers, or 1-201-493-6779 for callers outside the United States; Conference ID: 13737567
  • Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the event will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.rumbleon.com

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn is the nation’s first technology-based omnichannel powersports platform. Headquartered in the Dallas Metroplex, RumbleOn provides the only technology-led omnichannel platform in powersports with a broad footprint of physical locations, full-line manufacturer representation and high-quality used inventory to transform the entire customer experience. Our goal is to integrate the best of both the physical and digital, and make the transition between the two seamless. To learn more please visit us online at https://www.rumbleon.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Our First Quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call may contain forward-looking information that involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. Additional information about these risks and uncertainties can be found in RumbleOn’s periodic and other SEC filings, including our most recently filed Form 10-K. The forward-looking statements in the earnings release and on the conference call, including responses to your questions, are based on current expectations as of the time of release and the call, and RumbleOn assumes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Inquiries:
Dawn Francfort

ICR, Inc.

investors@rumbleon.com

Will Newell

investors@rumbleon.com

Articoli correlati

PROG Holdings Exceeds First Quarter 2023 Expectations, Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook

Business Wire Business Wire -
Consolidated revenues of $655.1 million, earnings before taxes of $67.6 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $89.7 million, increase of 38.9% year-over-year Diluted...
Continua a leggere

Rockwell Automation to Present at Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) SVP and Chief Financial Officer, Nick Gangestad, will present virtually at the Oppenheimer...
Continua a leggere

Elastic Path Acquires Unstack To Empower Merchandisers With Blazing-fast No-code Frontend

Business Wire Business Wire -
Accelerate Composable Commerce adoption and drive revenue with personalized turn-key storefronts and shoppable landing pagesBOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic Path, the leader...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

PROG Holdings Exceeds First Quarter 2023 Expectations, Raises Full-Year Earnings Outlook

Business Wire