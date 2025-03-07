“Rule Beyond the Ring” in WWE® 2K25; The Bloodline Edition and Deadman Edition Available Now Worldwide

Experience franchise advancements, enhanced gameplay, new match types including Intergender and Bloodline Rules, biggest roster ever, new “The Island” experience, and more

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, 2K announced The Bloodline Edition and the Deadman Edition of WWE® 2K25, the newest entry in the WWE video game franchise by Visual Concepts, are now available on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), PlayStation®4 (PS4®), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The Bloodline Edition features Roman Reigns and the members of his dominant Bloodline faction on the cover, while the Deadman Edition features the iconic Undertaker. The Standard Edition, featuring cover star Roman Reigns and his “Wise Man” Paul Heyman, will be available on Friday, March 14, 2025.

“Our team welcomes the challenge of bringing the WWE 2K franchise to new heights each and every year,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “We are especially proud to offer our best gameplay and graphics to date in WWE 2K25, as well as all-new match type, mode, and storyline experiences that we’re confident players will love.”

WWE 2K25 boasts an array of new features, and improvements on existing fan-favorites, including:

2K Showcase: The Bloodline’s Dynasty : The all-new 2K Showcase, hosted by the “Wise Man” Paul Heyman, celebrates one of the most iconic wrestling family dynasties - The Bloodline, and the Anoa’i, Fatu and Maivia families. Players are invited to relive, change, and create the history of The Bloodline through iconic historical moments. Relive key victories including Yokozuna vs. Hulk Hogan at King of the Ring ‘93, and Rocky Maivia vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley at RAW in ‘97. Change history and bring more glory to The Bloodline by avenging key losses such as Rikishi vs. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at No Mercy 2000, and the fateful Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins title match at Royal Rumble 2022. Create history with fantasy match-ups, including the Wild Samoans vs the Dudley Boyz. Check out the trailer here;

The all-new 2K Showcase, hosted by the "Wise Man" Paul Heyman, celebrates one of the most iconic wrestling family dynasties - The Bloodline, and the Anoa'i, Fatu and Maivia families. Players are invited to relive, change, and create the history of The Bloodline through iconic historical moments. Relive key victories including Yokozuna vs. Hulk Hogan at King of the Ring '93, and Rocky Maivia vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley at RAW in '97. Change history and bring more glory to The Bloodline by avenging key losses such as Rikishi vs. "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at No Mercy 2000, and the fateful Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins title match at Royal Rumble 2022. Create history with fantasy match-ups, including the Wild Samoans vs the Dudley Boyz. Check out the trailer here;

An interactive world made up of four districts built around different WWE themes, Available only on PS5® and Xbox Series X|S, The Island offers players the opportunity to explore and challenge other players while vying to earn a WWE contract by impressing "The Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. By completing quests, taking on challenges, competing in live events, earning unlockables, and upgrading and customizing MySUPERSTARS through multiple storyline chapters, The Island allows players to step outside the ropes and "Rule Beyond the Ring." Check out the trailer here;

A Roster for the Ages: WWE 2K25 brings an unparalleled lineup of current Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, plus Legends and WWE Hall of Famers. The stacked roster of over 300 playable characters features Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, Rey Mysterio, Bret "Hit Man" Hart, Jacob Fatu, Rob Van Dam, Naomi, Ethan Page, Lita, LA Knight, Chyna, Batista, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and more. Check out the full roster here;

New Match Types and Improvements on Gameplay: Intergender wrestling has arrived in WWE 2K25! WWE Superstars from the men's and women's divisions can now compete against each other to set up countless new matchups across most game modes. Additional features include the return of Chain Wrestling, the new Bloodline Rules Match and Underground Match, and new barricade diving! Check out the Gameplay Trailer here;

MyGM with Online Multiplayer: Intrepid GMs can take their show on the road and challenge general managers worldwide in the enhanced MyGM for WWE 2K25, now with online multiplayer for up to four players. Players draft WWE Superstars and Legends to their weekly show's roster and lead their brand through multiple-week seasons with a bigger selection of General Managers, cross-brand Premium Live Events, and more;

MyFACTION: The collectible card-battle mode is back with updated features, new content, and more ways to play. Faction Wars now features new node types and 50 new stages. World Tour replaces Proving Grounds, enabling players to travel to different locations and play in the order of their choosing, while additional match-type support for live events and online matches, and new community events offer enhanced replayability. New themed card packs and goals will continue to roll out regularly throughout the year with seasonal content refreshes*;

MyRISE: Players guide their custom Superstar from the women's or men's division in a singular, multi-gender MyRISE storyline where Bayley, Kevin Owens, and other Superstars infiltrate NXT in an attempt to take control of the entire WWE. Featuring new personality choices that lead to specific storylines, as well as brawl environments, unlockable arenas, characters, useable objects, and more, plus new ally storylines involving Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, and other WWE Superstars. Check out the MyRISE Ringside Report here;

Universe: WWE 2K's sandbox mode receives new upgrades to give players greater control over their Universe experience, including the long-awaited return of Promos! The new system includes multiple promo types and outcomes with new cutscenes and branching choices;

The hallmark of the franchise, the best-in-class, most detailed and robust creation suite remains one of the driving forces behind players’ self-expression as they design their own Custom Superstars, GMs, referees, arenas, entrances, move sets, championships, crowd signs, and more; DLC Season Pass: Available individually and via Season Pass, five star-studded DLC character packs will roll out in the months ahead. Featuring a slew of surprise celebrity guests, fan-favorite WWE Superstars including Penta, The Motor City Machine Guns, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Jordynne Grace, plus WWE Legends, including Mark Henry, the New Age Outlaws, Jesse Ventura, New Jack, Junk Yard Dog and Tito Santana, the WWE 2K25 DLC roadmap offers something for everyone.

WWE 2K25 Editions

WWE 2K25 Standard Edition: Offers dual-gen entitlement, available for $69.99 on both Gen 9 consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) and Gen 8 consoles (PS4, Xbox One consoles) and PC; Pre-Order Bonus Offers: Players who pre-order the WWE 2K25 Standard Edition will receive the Wyatt Sicks Pack** , a bonus pack of content including five playable Superstars - Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan - plus for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only, Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross mask cosmetic items for The Island. Players who pre-order the digital version of Standard Edition will also receive the WWE 2K24 Standard Edition base game (digital);***

WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition: Available for $99.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC; The Deadman Edition includes the Standard Edition and Wyatt Sicks Pack , plus the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack which includes Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker and Original Undertaker (‘90) Persona Cards and playable Superstars, a useable Urn object, Undertaker ‘95 Mask cosmetic item for The Island on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only, and Brother Love Manager;**** Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC character packs and 15,000 VC;

WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Edition: Available for $129.99 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC; In addition to the Standard Edition and all bonus content included in the Deadman Edition , The Bloodline Edition includes the Ringside Pass ( Season Pass plus Superstar Mega-Boost ), The Rock Nation of Domination Pack , which features a Rock Nation of Domination Persona card and playable Superstar, and will only be available as part of The Bloodline Edition ; The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack , which features Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso and Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Roman Reigns Persona cards and playable Superstars. For Xbox Series X|S and PS5® only, this pack includes a Family Above All Hoodie, OTC Shirt, Yeet Tank Top and Yeet Sunglasses cosmetic items for The Island, while for Steam only, it includes an additional 32,500 VC; Also included is the WrestleMania 41 Pack which features the WrestleMania 41 Arena, two WrestleMania 41 Main Event Superstars Persona cards and playable Superstars, and a new Superstar Persona Card (TBA), which will all be available Summer 2025.*****



