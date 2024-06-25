Ruffalo Noel Levitz (RNL) Selects Credo AI to Pioneer Responsible AI Governance in Higher Education Enrollment Solutions

This new relationship will enhance RNL’s ability to deploy new AI applications safely and at scale





PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Credo AI, a global leader in AI governance software, today announced a new customer partnership with Ruffalo Noel Levitz (RNL), a leading provider of higher education enrollment, student success, and fundraising solutions. Through its adoption of Credo AI, RNL will establish industry-leading AI governance policies for the AI and machine learning applications across the company’s data-driven solutions and help the company adopt responsible, compliant, safe AI at scale to better serve its thousands of higher education and non-profit partners.

Artificial intelligence has and will continue to pose major impacts to higher education institutions in a multitude of ways – from the policies being shaped in the administrator’s office to the creation of net-new faculty departments to the AI tools being experimented with (or banned) in the classroom. A recent survey by Tyton Partners found that only three percent of academic institutions have developed a formal policy around the use of artificial intelligence technology tools and most (58%) indicated they will begin to develop one “soon.”

As a leader in education technology, RNL serves more than 1,500 institutions through its data-driven solutions focused on helping them meet their enrollment goals, guide more students toward completing their degrees, and increase giving back to those institutions. As RNL looks to embed more predictive machine learning-driven models and generative AI into its technology solutions, partners such as Credo AI will be critical to how RNL deploys new AI technology safely and at scale.

“Every company is becoming an AI company and the world of education is no exception,” said Navrina Singh, Credo AI Founder and CEO. “Our mission is to empower organizations to responsibly build, adopt, procure, and use AI at scale. We’re honored to have RNL place their trust in Credo AI, as we support them on their journey to adopt and deploy AI applications to the U.S. higher education customers with safety and speed in equal measure.”

“At RNL, simply having a responsible AI statement on our website wasn’t enough. We take the risks and limitations of AI seriously. Our partnership with Credo AI enables us to go beyond words, providing a platform that helps us track, assess risks, and design mitigation strategies for every AI use case,” said Dr. Stephen Drew, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at RNL. “As a leader in higher education services, our university partners expect us to provide trustworthy systems, and Credo AI is a significant part of fulfilling that expectation.”

The Credo AI Governance Platform is the centralized repository for organizations to track and manage AI risk and compliance, and, as a Credo AI customer, RNL is now able to bring all of its existing data and evidence into governance and deploy its new RNL Edge AI solutions safely, compliantly and at scale for their university partners.

Credo AI serves a global customer base of Global 2000 organizations in financial services, insurance, healthcare, and the public sector, and higher education, among other industries. These organizations are investing in AI to drive revenue and productivity while managing AI risks and ensuring compliance at scale. For more information about Credo AI’s industry-leading approach to AI governance, please visit credo.ai.

About Credo AI

Credo AI is on a mission to empower organizations to responsibly build, adopt, procure, and use AI at scale. Credo AI’s pioneering AI Governance, Risk Management and Compliance platform helps organizations measure, monitor and manage AI risks, while ensuring compliance with emerging global regulations and standards, like the EU AI Act, NIST, and ISO. Credo AI keeps humans in control of AI, for better business and society. Founded in 2020, Credo AI has been recognized as a Fast Company’s Most Innovative AI Companies of 2024, Fast Company’s Next Big Thing in Tech 2023, CB Insights AI 100, CB Insights Most Promising Startup, Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, and a top Intelligent App 40 by Madrona, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft and Pitchbook. To learn more, visit: credo.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

About RNL

Ruffalo Noel Levitz (RNL) is a leading provider of higher education enrollment management, AI, student success, and fundraising solutions. RNL’s solutions bring together technology, analytics, strategic expertise, and omnichannel communications and give thousands of institutions everything they need to reach their goals—from marketing and recruiting students and engaging donors to responsibly built AI solutions for the whole campus. For decades, colleges and nonprofit organizations have turned to RNL to enroll the students they want, help more students graduate and succeed, and build lifelong relationships with donors. RNL’s financial aid solutions have helped institutions manage $3.5B in financial aid. Learn more at: rnledge.ai

