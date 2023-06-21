Rudolf Riester GmbH Chooses Acumentrics, Inc. Pack Power™ for Smart Portable Power in Its Telemedicine Case

WALPOLE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rudolf Riester GmbH, a leading provider of innovative medical solutions, has chosen to integrate the Acumentrics Pack Power™ into its state-of-the-art Telemedicine Case. This collaboration will revolutionize how patients receive quality healthcare in remote locations worldwide.

Acumentrics Pack Power™ has been selected as the preferred power solution for the Riester Telemedicine Case due to its outstanding reliability, portability, and smart power management capabilities. Acumentrics has a strong track record of delivering high-performance power solutions across various industries, ensuring uninterrupted power supply in critical applications.

The Riester Telemedicine Case is a cutting-edge mobile diagnostic solution designed to facilitate patient assessments in selected remote areas across the globe. This innovative case enables capturing and transferring critical medical data from various devices, empowering healthcare providers to deliver on-site treatment and care.

“Acumentrics is very excited about this opportunity with Riester as it further demonstrates our expansion into both commercial and global markets,” said John Cerulli, CEO at Acumentrics. “With our Pack Power™, Riester can ensure that healthcare providers have the smart portable power they need to deliver exceptional care worldwide. We look forward to this growing relationship and its positive impact on global healthcare accessibility.”

Featuring a robust hard-case construction, the Riester Telemedicine Case ensures the safe transportation of medical equipment, providing front-line healthcare professionals with peace of mind during transit and use. Equipped with a rugged tablet PC, this comprehensive solution is ideal for emergency services and remote applications, offering up to 7 hours of battery life to seamlessly handle multiple procedures between charges. The case features a suite of robust, high-quality medical devices to enable front-line healthcare providers to deliver a high standard of care to any patient, anywhere.

As part of Riester’s Global product launch, the Riester Telemedicine Case will be displayed at FIME 2023 in Miami, Florida, June 21-23, 2023, in booth number R87.

About Acumentrics

Acumentrics (www.acumentrics.com) is a trusted provider of reliable power solutions, offering smart and rugged power management systems across various industries. With a focus on uninterrupted power supply, Acumentrics enables critical applications to operate seamlessly in any environment. For more information, please visit www.acumentrics.com.

About Riester

Riester is a leading global provider of innovative medical solutions, specializing in diagnostic instruments, medical lighting, and telemedicine solutions. With over 130 countries and a commitment to advancing healthcare technology, Riester empowers front-line healthcare professionals worldwide to deliver superior patient care. For more information, please visit www.riester.de.

