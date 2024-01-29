Rudolf Riester GmbH Announces Global Market Launch of Telemedicine Solution, Showcases ri-sonic® E-Stethoscope + eMurmur® AI Integration for Heart Murmur Detection at Arab Health 2024

Offering Free Heart Checks to Mark 75 Years of Excellence in Healthcare Innovation

JUNGINGEN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rudolf Riester GmbH, a global leader in medical technology, proudly announces the full market launch of its comprehensive Telemedicine offering. Already in active use across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, the solution from the trusted Riester brand delivers industry-leading quality and versatility through integration of a broad range of medical devices to meet the needs of diverse user scenarios.





“Since its founding 75 years ago, Riester has been a pioneer in providing accurate and efficient diagnostic devices for front-line healthcare. We have brought this passion and expertise to the creation of our telemedicine solution,” said Dr. Georgiana Gasquères, Global Business Unit Director, Telemedicine at Riester. “Now we empower healthcare providers worldwide with the tools they need to deliver accurate diagnosis and exceptional care to every patient, everywhere, and to do it more sustainably.” Riester is demonstrating its Telemedicine Case and Cart offerings at the Arab Health show in Dubai, 29 January – 1 February 2024, at booth SA.E30.

Traveling nurses with South African healthcare innovator EQiGate are already evaluating dozens of patients every week with the Riester Telemedicine Case. “EQiGate selected the Riester Telemedicine solution for its high quality, comprehensiveness, and versatile, Windows-based compatibility with our portfolio of operating applications,” stated Braam Kruger, CEO at EQiGate. “The Riester solution integrates seamlessly with our Hospital at Home concept, enabling us to bring the hospital to the patient, a healthcare paradigm shift that yields significant cost and time savings for both the healthcare system and the patient.”

At Arab Health, Riester is showcasing the integration of their industry-leading ri-sonic® E-stethoscope with the eMurmur® AI platform. Digital auscultation with ri-sonic and eMurmur AI enables the early detection and analysis of heart murmurs, informing better, more timely decisions about treatment pathways.

To demonstrate their commitment to raising heart health awareness and improving quality of life through accurate and efficient diagnosis, Riester is offering complimentary advisory heart checks to all exhibition attendees at their booth at Arab Health, conducted by a professional cardiologist. “Our participation at Arab Health reaches beyond showcasing our technological advancements; it is about educating and engaging with the public – including Arab Health attendees – and healthcare professionals,” said Irina Zhdanova, CEO of Riester. “By providing free advisory heart checks, we emphasise the significance of regular cardiac health assessments and demonstrate how innovative technology can be a pivotal tool in advancing diagnostic cardiac care to improve health outcomes. This is a perfect way to honor Riester’s 75-year heritage and act on our vision and mission.”

For more information about Riester’s participation in Arab Health (booth SA.E30) and to schedule a meeting, click here.

About Rudolf Riester GmbH: Since its founding in Germany in 1948, Rudolf Riester GmbH has been a pioneering force in improving quality of life through accurate and efficient diagnosis on the front-line of healthcare. By developing and manufacturing high-quality, market-leading medical diagnostic products, Riester has earned a global reputation for quality, reliability, and innovation in the healthcare sector, with a presence in over 150 countries. Specializing in diagnostic devices, Riester’s product portfolio includes telemedicine solutions as well as stethoscopes, blood pressure monitors, otoscopes, ophthalmoscopes, and other medical equipment. Riester is part of the Halma plc group of companies. For more information, visit www.riester.de.

