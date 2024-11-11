Rubrik to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on December 5, 2024

Home Business Wire Rubrik to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on December 5,...
PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE: RBRK), the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announces that it will release financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2025 ended October 31, 2024, after the market closes on Thursday, December 5, 2024.


Management will also host a live conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company’s financial results.

A live webcast of the conference call and related materials can be accessed from the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.rubrik.com. Following the call, a replay of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations website.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Melissa Franchi

VP, Head of Investor Relations, Rubrik

781.367.0733

IR@rubrik.com

Public Relations Contact
Jessica Moore

VP, Global Communications, Rubrik

415.244.6565

jessica.moore@rubrik.com

