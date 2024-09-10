Home Business Wire Rubrik Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
  • Results exceeded all guided metrics
  • Subscription ARR grew 40% year-over-year to $919.1 million
  • Revenue grew 35% year-over-year to $205.0 million
  • 1,969 customers with $100K or more in Subscription ARR, up 35% year-over-year
  • Company raises full year guidance across all metrics

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE: RBRK), the Zero Trust Data Security™ company, today announced financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2025, ended July 31, 2024.


“The long list of recent successful cyber attacks and IT outages is driving organizations to increasingly recognize the need for a robust cyber resilience plan to ensure business continuity in the face of cyber disruptions. Our Subscription ARR up 40% year-over-year in Q2 to $919 million showcases the value we provide to enterprises in delivering complete cyber resilience, which combines cyber recovery and data security posture management,” said Bipul Sinha, Rubrik’s Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Co-Founder.

Commenting on the Company’s financial results, Kiran Choudary, Rubrik’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “We had a strong second quarter, outperforming our guidance across all metrics. In addition to strong growth at scale, our Subscription ARR Contribution Margin was up over 1,300 basis points year-over-year, demonstrating our improving operational efficiency. These results demonstrate our ability to balance high top line growth and improved progress towards our long-term profitability targets.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): Subscription ARR was up 40% year-over-year, growing to $919.1 million as of July 31, 2024.
  • Revenue: Subscription revenue was $191.3 million, a 50% increase, compared to $127.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Total revenue was $205.0 million, a 35% increase, compared to $151.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin was 73.1%, compared to 76.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. This includes $7.0 million in stock-based compensation expense, compared to $0.1 million in the year ago period, due to the vesting of certain equity awards after and as a result of the completion of our initial public offering. Non-GAAP gross margin was 77.0%, compared to 76.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Subscription ARR Contribution Margin: Subscription ARR Contribution Margin was (8)% compared to (22)% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, reflecting the improvement in operating leverage in the business. Subscription ARR Contribution Margin was (6)% when adjusting for $22.8 million in Q1’25 employer payroll taxes due to the vesting of certain equity awards in conjunction with the initial public offering.
  • Net Loss per Share: GAAP net loss per share was $(0.98), compared to $(1.35) in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. GAAP net loss includes $105.0 million in stock-based compensation expense, compared to $1.2 million in the year ago period, due to the vesting of certain equity awards after and as a result of the completion of our initial public offering. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $(0.40), compared to $(1.33) in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: Cash flow from operations was $(27.1) million, compared to $(6.7) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Free cash flow was $(32.0) million, compared to $(13.4) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $601.3 million as of July 31, 2024.

Recent Business Highlights

  • As of July 31, 2024, Rubrik had 1,969 customers with Subscription ARR of $100,000 or more, up 35% year-over-year.
  • Named a Leader and the furthest in Completeness of Vision in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for the 5th consecutive year.
  • Named Microsoft’s Healthcare and Life Sciences 2024 Partner of the Year for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
  • Announced a new partnership and technology integration with Mandiant, part of Google Cloud. The collaboration brings together leaders in data security, incident response, and threat intelligence, aiming to expedite customers’ threat detection and path to cyber recovery.
  • Expanded our relationship with Assured Data Protection (ADP), the prominent IT managed services provider (MSP) for cloud data protection solutions. ADP will expand its operations into Latin America, including establishing Rubrik’s presence across the region, ensuring enterprises of all sizes across the region can achieve true cyber resiliency through Assured’s 24/7/365 managed service.

Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

Rubrik is providing the following guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and the full fiscal year 2025:

  • Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Outlook:
    • Revenue of $216.5 million to $218.5 million.
    • Non-GAAP Subscription ARR contribution margin of approximately (8)% to (7)%.
    • Non-GAAP EPS of $(0.41) to $(0.39).
    • Weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 185 million.
  • Full Year 2025 Outlook:
    • Subscription ARR between $1,026 million and $1,032 million.
    • Revenue of $830 million to $838 million.
    • Non-GAAP Subscription ARR contribution margin of approximately (7)% to (6)%.
    • Non-GAAP EPS of $(2.12) to $(2.06).
    • Weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 155 million.
    • Free cash flow of $(67) million to $(57) million, including $23 million of one-time payroll taxes related to the public offering.

Additional information on Rubrik’s reported results, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP results to their most comparable GAAP measures, is included in the financial tables below. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Rubrik’s results computed in accordance with GAAP. For example, stock-based compensation-related charges, including employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, are impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions, the future fair market value of Rubrik’s Class A common stock, and Rubrik’s future hiring and retention needs, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change.

Conference Call Information

Rubrik will host a conference call to discuss results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, as well as its financial outlook for the fiscal third quarter and fiscal year 2025 today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Open to the public, analysts and investors may access the webcast, results press release, and investor presentation on Rubrik’s investor relations website at https://ir.rubrik.com. A replay of the webcast will also be accessible from Rubrik’s investor relations website a few hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Rubrik uses its investor relations website and may use certain social media accounts including X (formerly Twitter) (@rubrikInc and @bipulsinha) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/rubrik-inc and www.linkedin.com/in/bipulsinha) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the related conference call contain express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Rubrik’s financial outlook for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and full fiscal year 2025, Rubrik’s market position, market opportunities, and growth strategy, product initiatives, go-to-market motions and market trends. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” “outlook,” “guidance,” or the negative of these terms, where applicable, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond Rubrik’s control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. Risks include but are not limited to Rubrik’s limited operating history, the growth rate of the market in which Rubrik competes, Rubrik’s ability to effectively manage and sustain its growth, Rubrik’s ability to introduce new products on top of its platform, Rubrik’s ability to compete with existing competitors and new market entrants, Rubrik’s ability to expand internationally and its ability to utilize AI successfully in its current and future products. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Rubrik at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Rubrik assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Rubrik has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Rubrik uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Rubrik’s financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with Rubrik’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Rubrik’s historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Free Cash Flow. Rubrik defines free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. Rubrik believes free cash flow is a helpful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated or used by Rubrik’s operations that, after the investments in property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software, can be used for strategic initiatives, including investing in Rubrik’s business and strengthening its financial position. One limitation of free cash flow is that it does not reflect Rubrik’s future contractual commitments. Additionally, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash used in operating activities and the utility of free cash flow as a measure of Rubrik’s liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in Rubrik’s cash balance for a given period.

Non-GAAP Subscription Cost of Revenue. Rubrik defines non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue as subscription cost of revenue, adjusted for amortization of acquired intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, stock-based compensation from amortization of capitalized internal-use software, and other non-recurring items.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (Research and Development, Sales and Marketing, General and Administrative). Rubrik defines non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative), adjusted for, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring items.

Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) Contribution Margin. Rubrik defines Subscription ARR Contribution Margin as Subscription ARR contribution divided by Subscription ARR at the end of the period. Rubrik defines Subscription ARR Contribution as Subscription ARR at the end of the period less: (i) non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue and (ii) non-GAAP operating expenses for the prior 12-month period ending on that date. Rubrik believes that Subscription ARR Contribution Margin is a helpful indicator of operating leverage. One limitation of Subscription ARR Contribution Margin is that the factors that impact Subscription ARR will vary from those that impact subscription revenue and, as such, may not provide an accurate indication of Rubrik’s actual or future GAAP results. Additionally, the historical expenses in this calculation may not accurately reflect the costs associated with future commitments.

Key Business Metrics

Subscription ARR. Rubrik calculates Subscription ARR as the annualized value of our active subscription contracts as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on existing terms. Subscription contracts include cloud-based contracts for Rubrik’s subscription offerings and products sold on top of its Rubrik Security Cloud (“RSC”) platform, prior sales of CDM sold as a subscription term-based license with associated support, and standalone sales of Rubrik’s SaaS subscription products like Anomaly Detection (previously known as Ransomware Monitoring & Investigation) and Sensitive Data Monitoring (previously known as Sensitive Data Monitoring & Management).

Cloud ARR. Rubrik calculates Cloud ARR as the annualized value of its active cloud-based subscription contracts as of the measurement date, based on Rubrik’s customers’ total contract value and, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on existing terms. Rubrik’s cloud-based subscription contracts include RSC and RSC-Government (excluding RSC-Private) and SaaS subscription products like Ransomware Monitoring & Investigation (now known as Anomaly Detection) and Sensitive Data Monitoring & Management (now known as Sensitive Data Monitoring).

Average Subscription Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate. Rubrik calculates Average Subscription Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate by first identifying subscription customers (“Prior Period Subscription Customers”) which were subscription customers at the end of a particular quarter (the “Prior Period”). Rubrik then calculates the Subscription ARR from these Prior Period Subscription Customers at the end of the same quarter of the subsequent year (the “Current Period”). This calculation captures upsells, contraction, and attrition since the Prior Period. Rubrik then divides total Current Period Subscription ARR by the total Prior Period Subscription ARR for Prior Period Subscription Customers. Rubrik’s Average Subscription Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate in a particular quarter is obtained by averaging the result from that particular quarter with the corresponding results from each of the prior three quarters.

Customers with $100K or More in Subscription ARR. Customers with $100K or more in Subscription ARR represent the number of customers that contributed $100,000 or more in Subscription ARR as of period end.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, Michael Hoeck, et al, 5 August 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

Rubrik, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

$

191,315

 

 

$

127,456

 

 

$

363,510

 

 

$

235,854

 

Maintenance

 

5,018

 

 

 

10,594

 

 

 

10,685

 

 

 

22,882

 

Other

 

8,618

 

 

 

13,485

 

 

 

18,071

 

 

 

28,539

 

Total revenue

 

204,951

 

 

 

151,535

 

 

 

392,266

 

 

 

287,275

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

 

45,795

 

 

 

23,204

 

 

 

119,520

 

 

 

44,841

 

Maintenance

 

1,040

 

 

 

1,749

 

 

 

4,649

 

 

 

4,020

 

Other

 

8,333

 

 

 

10,437

 

 

 

26,978

 

 

 

22,420

 

Total cost of revenue

 

55,168

 

 

 

35,390

 

 

 

151,147

 

 

 

71,281

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

149,783

 

 

 

116,145

 

 

 

241,119

 

 

 

215,994

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

86,228

 

 

 

49,762

 

 

 

371,607

 

 

 

96,028

 

Sales and marketing

 

167,927

 

 

 

117,615

 

 

 

547,256

 

 

 

232,977

 

General and administrative

 

63,921

 

 

 

22,288

 

 

 

215,386

 

 

 

45,105

 

Total operating expenses

 

318,076

 

 

 

189,665

 

 

 

1,134,249

 

 

 

374,110

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

(168,293

)

 

 

(73,520

)

 

 

(893,130

)

 

 

(158,116

)

Interest income

 

7,278

 

 

 

2,745

 

 

 

10,220

 

 

 

5,362

 

Interest expense

 

(10,245

)

 

 

(6,173

)

 

 

(20,869

)

 

 

(11,705

)

Other income (expense), net

 

(1,450

)

 

 

(1,124

)

 

 

(2,073

)

 

 

(1,678

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(172,710

)

 

 

(78,072

)

 

 

(905,852

)

 

 

(166,137

)

Income tax expense

 

4,220

 

 

 

3,049

 

 

 

3,169

 

 

 

4,257

 

Net loss

$

(176,930

)

 

$

(81,121

)

 

$

(909,021

)

 

$

(170,394

)

Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.98

)

 

$

(1.35

)

 

$

(7.42

)

 

$

(2.83

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted

 

179,851

 

 

 

60,296

 

 

 

122,460

 

 

 

60,121

 

Rubrik, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

July 31,

 

January 31,

 

2024

 

2024

Assets

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

142,349

 

 

$

130,031

 

Short-term investments

 

458,992

 

 

 

149,220

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances

 

138,201

 

 

 

133,544

 

Deferred commissions

 

83,520

 

 

 

72,057

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

65,928

 

 

 

63,861

 

Total current assets

 

888,990

 

 

 

548,713

 

Property and equipment, net

 

46,204

 

 

 

47,873

 

Deferred commissions, noncurrent

 

130,077

 

 

 

113,814

 

Goodwill

 

100,343

 

 

 

100,343

 

Other assets, noncurrent

 

52,590

 

 

 

62,867

 

Total assets

$

1,218,204

 

 

$

873,610

 

Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

10,285

 

 

$

6,867

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

140,299

 

 

 

122,934

 

Deferred revenue

 

626,131

 

 

 

526,480

 

Total current liabilities

 

776,715

 

 

 

656,281

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

575,404

 

 

 

579,781

 

Other liabilities, noncurrent

 

58,575

 

 

 

55,050

 

Debt, noncurrent

 

306,804

 

 

 

287,042

 

Total liabilities

 

1,717,498

 

 

 

1,578,154

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable convertible preferred stock

 

 

 

 

714,713

 

Stockholders’ deficit

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

 

 

1

 

Convertible founders stock

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock

 

1

 

 

 

 

Class B common stock

 

3

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,093,874

 

 

 

265,494

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(1,638

)

 

 

(2,239

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(2,591,534

)

 

 

(1,682,513

)

Total stockholders’ deficit

 

(499,294

)

 

 

(1,419,257

)

Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit

$

1,218,204

 

 

$

873,610

 

Rubrik, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2024

 

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(909,021

)

 

$

(170,394

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

14,144

 

 

 

11,562

 

Stock-based compensation

 

735,348

 

 

 

1,632

 

Amortization of deferred commissions

 

42,433

 

 

 

36,070

 

Non-cash interest

 

19,155

 

 

 

6,028

 

Deferred income taxes

 

1,409

 

 

 

1,600

 

Other

 

(1,492

)

 

 

(718

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(4,829

)

 

 

(929

)

Deferred commissions

 

(70,159

)

 

 

(55,577

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(3,347

)

 

 

17,119

 

Accounts payable

 

4,873

 

 

 

(285

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

17,748

 

 

 

(25,439

)

Deferred revenue

 

95,274

 

 

 

155,126

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(58,464

)

 

 

(24,205

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(6,227

)

 

 

(7,867

)

Capitalized internal-use software

 

(4,444

)

 

 

(4,622

)

Purchases of investments

 

(449,323

)

 

 

(149,836

)

Sale of investments

 

27,978

 

 

 

7,503

 

Maturities of investments

 

116,555

 

 

 

132,604

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(315,461

)

 

 

(22,218

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from initial public offering and underwriters’ exercise of over-allotment option, net of underwriting discounts and commissions

 

815,209

 

 

 

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

(430,300

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

3,718

 

 

 

1,951

 

Payments for deferred offering costs, net

 

(3,545

)

 

 

(1,225

)

Payments for debt discount costs

 

(475

)

 

 

 

Payments for debt issuance costs

 

(233

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

384,374

 

 

 

726

 

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

397

 

 

 

879

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

10,846

 

 

 

(44,818

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year

 

137,059

 

 

 

140,606

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year

$

147,905

 

 

$

95,788

 

Rubrik, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Reconciliation of GAAP total gross profit to non-GAAP total gross profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total gross profit on a GAAP basis

$

149,783

 

 

$

116,145

 

 

$

241,119

 

 

$

215,994

 

Add: Stock-based compensation expense

 

7,046

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

55,945

 

 

 

10

 

Add: Stock-based compensation from amortization of capitalized internal-use software

 

15

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

124

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

923

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,826

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP total gross profit

$

157,767

 

 

$

116,212

 

 

$

298,920

 

 

$

216,128

 

GAAP total gross margin

 

73

%

 

 

77

%

 

 

61

%

 

 

75

%

Non-GAAP total gross margin

 

77

%

 

 

77

%

 

 

76

%

 

 

75

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis

$

86,228

 

 

$

49,762

 

 

$

371,607

 

 

$

96,028

 

Less: Stock-based compensation expense

 

28,325

 

 

 

636

 

 

 

252,474

 

 

 

803

 

Non-GAAP research and development operating expense

$

57,903

 

 

$

49,126

 

 

$

119,133

 

 

$

95,225

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis

$

167,927

 

 

$

117,615

 

 

$

547,256

 

 

$

232,977

 

Less: Stock-based compensation expense

 

34,255

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

274,143

 

 

 

762

 

Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense

$

133,672

 

 

$

117,052

 

 

$

273,113

 

 

$

232,215

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis

$

63,921

 

 

$

22,288

 

 

$

215,386

 

 

$

45,105

 

Less: Stock-based compensation expense

 

35,392

 

 

 

 

 

 

152,786

 

 

 

57

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense

$

28,529

 

 

$

22,288

 

 

$

62,600

 

 

$

45,048

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating loss on a GAAP basis

$

(168,293

)

 

$

(73,520

)

 

$

(893,130

)

 

$

(158,116

)

Add: Stock-based compensation expense

 

105,018

 

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

735,348

 

 

 

1,632

 

Add: Stock-based compensation from amortization of capitalized internal-use software

 

15

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

124

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

923

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,826

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(62,337

)

 

$

(72,254

)

 

$

(155,926

)

 

$

(156,360

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss on a GAAP basis

$

(176,930

)

 

$

(81,121

)

 

$

(909,021

)

 

$

(170,394

)

Add: Stock-based compensation expense

 

105,018

 

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

735,348

 

 

 

1,632

 

Add: Stock-based compensation from amortization of capitalized internal-use software

 

15

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

124

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

923

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,826

 

 

 

 

Income tax expenses effect related to the above adjustments

 

(105

)

 

 

(42

)

 

 

(223

)

 

 

(58

)

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(71,079

)

 

$

(79,897

)

 

$

(172,040

)

 

$

(168,696

)

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.40

)

 

$

(1.33

)

 

$

(1.40

)

 

$

(2.81

)

Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

179,851

 

 

 

60,296

 

 

 

122,460

 

 

 

60,121

 

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Melissa Franchi

VP, Head of Investor Relations, Rubrik

781.367.0733

IR@rubrik.com

Public Relations Contact
Jessica Moore

VP, Global Communications, Rubrik

415.244.6565

jessica.moore@rubrik.com

