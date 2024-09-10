Rubrik Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Results exceeded all guided metrics

Subscription ARR grew 40% year-over-year to $919.1 million

Revenue grew 35% year-over-year to $205.0 million

1,969 customers with $100K or more in Subscription ARR, up 35% year-over-year

Company raises full year guidance across all metrics

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE: RBRK), the Zero Trust Data Security™ company, today announced financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2025, ended July 31, 2024.





“The long list of recent successful cyber attacks and IT outages is driving organizations to increasingly recognize the need for a robust cyber resilience plan to ensure business continuity in the face of cyber disruptions. Our Subscription ARR up 40% year-over-year in Q2 to $919 million showcases the value we provide to enterprises in delivering complete cyber resilience, which combines cyber recovery and data security posture management,” said Bipul Sinha, Rubrik’s Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Co-Founder.

Commenting on the Company’s financial results, Kiran Choudary, Rubrik’s Chief Financial Officer, added, “We had a strong second quarter, outperforming our guidance across all metrics. In addition to strong growth at scale, our Subscription ARR Contribution Margin was up over 1,300 basis points year-over-year, demonstrating our improving operational efficiency. These results demonstrate our ability to balance high top line growth and improved progress towards our long-term profitability targets.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) : Subscription ARR was up 40% year-over-year, growing to $919.1 million as of July 31, 2024.

: Subscription ARR was up 40% year-over-year, growing to $919.1 million as of July 31, 2024. Revenue : Subscription revenue was $191.3 million, a 50% increase, compared to $127.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Total revenue was $205.0 million, a 35% increase, compared to $151.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

: Subscription revenue was $191.3 million, a 50% increase, compared to $127.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Total revenue was $205.0 million, a 35% increase, compared to $151.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Gross Margin : GAAP gross margin was 73.1%, compared to 76.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. This includes $7.0 million in stock-based compensation expense, compared to $0.1 million in the year ago period, due to the vesting of certain equity awards after and as a result of the completion of our initial public offering. Non-GAAP gross margin was 77.0%, compared to 76.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

: GAAP gross margin was 73.1%, compared to 76.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. This includes $7.0 million in stock-based compensation expense, compared to $0.1 million in the year ago period, due to the vesting of certain equity awards after and as a result of the completion of our initial public offering. Non-GAAP gross margin was 77.0%, compared to 76.7% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Subscription ARR Contribution Margin : Subscription ARR Contribution Margin was (8)% compared to (22)% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, reflecting the improvement in operating leverage in the business. Subscription ARR Contribution Margin was (6)% when adjusting for $22.8 million in Q1’25 employer payroll taxes due to the vesting of certain equity awards in conjunction with the initial public offering.

: Subscription ARR Contribution Margin was (8)% compared to (22)% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, reflecting the improvement in operating leverage in the business. Subscription ARR Contribution Margin was (6)% when adjusting for $22.8 million in Q1’25 employer payroll taxes due to the vesting of certain equity awards in conjunction with the initial public offering. Net Loss per Share : GAAP net loss per share was $(0.98), compared to $(1.35) in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. GAAP net loss includes $105.0 million in stock-based compensation expense, compared to $1.2 million in the year ago period, due to the vesting of certain equity awards after and as a result of the completion of our initial public offering. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $(0.40), compared to $(1.33) in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

: GAAP net loss per share was $(0.98), compared to $(1.35) in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. GAAP net loss includes $105.0 million in stock-based compensation expense, compared to $1.2 million in the year ago period, due to the vesting of certain equity awards after and as a result of the completion of our initial public offering. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $(0.40), compared to $(1.33) in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Cash Flow from Operations : Cash flow from operations was $(27.1) million, compared to $(6.7) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Free cash flow was $(32.0) million, compared to $(13.4) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

: Cash flow from operations was $(27.1) million, compared to $(6.7) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Free cash flow was $(32.0) million, compared to $(13.4) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $601.3 million as of July 31, 2024.

Recent Business Highlights

As of July 31, 2024, Rubrik had 1,969 customers with Subscription ARR of $100,000 or more, up 35% year-over-year.

Named a Leader and the furthest in Completeness of Vision in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for the 5th consecutive year.

Named Microsoft’s Healthcare and Life Sciences 2024 Partner of the Year for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Announced a new partnership and technology integration with Mandiant, part of Google Cloud . The collaboration brings together leaders in data security, incident response, and threat intelligence, aiming to expedite customers’ threat detection and path to cyber recovery.

. The brings together leaders in data security, incident response, and threat intelligence, aiming to expedite customers’ threat detection and path to cyber recovery. Expanded our relationship with Assured Data Protection (ADP), the prominent IT managed services provider (MSP) for cloud data protection solutions. ADP will expand its operations into Latin America, including establishing Rubrik’s presence across the region, ensuring enterprises of all sizes across the region can achieve true cyber resiliency through Assured’s 24/7/365 managed service.

Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

Rubrik is providing the following guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and the full fiscal year 2025:

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Outlook: Revenue of $216.5 million to $218.5 million. Non-GAAP Subscription ARR contribution margin of approximately (8)% to (7)%. Non-GAAP EPS of $(0.41) to $(0.39). Weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 185 million.

Full Year 2025 Outlook: Subscription ARR between $1,026 million and $1,032 million. Revenue of $830 million to $838 million. Non-GAAP Subscription ARR contribution margin of approximately (7)% to (6)%. Non-GAAP EPS of $(2.12) to $(2.06). Weighted-average shares outstanding of approximately 155 million. Free cash flow of $(67) million to $(57) million, including $23 million of one-time payroll taxes related to the public offering.



Additional information on Rubrik’s reported results, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP results to their most comparable GAAP measures, is included in the financial tables below. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Rubrik’s results computed in accordance with GAAP. For example, stock-based compensation-related charges, including employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, are impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions, the future fair market value of Rubrik’s Class A common stock, and Rubrik’s future hiring and retention needs, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change.

Conference Call Information

Rubrik will host a conference call to discuss results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, as well as its financial outlook for the fiscal third quarter and fiscal year 2025 today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Open to the public, analysts and investors may access the webcast, results press release, and investor presentation on Rubrik’s investor relations website at https://ir.rubrik.com. A replay of the webcast will also be accessible from Rubrik’s investor relations website a few hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Rubrik uses its investor relations website and may use certain social media accounts including X (formerly Twitter) (@rubrikInc and @bipulsinha) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/rubrik-inc and www.linkedin.com/in/bipulsinha) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the related conference call contain express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Rubrik’s financial outlook for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and full fiscal year 2025, Rubrik’s market position, market opportunities, and growth strategy, product initiatives, go-to-market motions and market trends. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” “outlook,” “guidance,” or the negative of these terms, where applicable, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond Rubrik’s control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. Risks include but are not limited to Rubrik’s limited operating history, the growth rate of the market in which Rubrik competes, Rubrik’s ability to effectively manage and sustain its growth, Rubrik’s ability to introduce new products on top of its platform, Rubrik’s ability to compete with existing competitors and new market entrants, Rubrik’s ability to expand internationally and its ability to utilize AI successfully in its current and future products. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2024. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Rubrik at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Rubrik assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Rubrik has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Rubrik uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Rubrik’s financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with Rubrik’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Rubrik’s historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Free Cash Flow. Rubrik defines free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. Rubrik believes free cash flow is a helpful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated or used by Rubrik’s operations that, after the investments in property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software, can be used for strategic initiatives, including investing in Rubrik’s business and strengthening its financial position. One limitation of free cash flow is that it does not reflect Rubrik’s future contractual commitments. Additionally, free cash flow is not a substitute for cash used in operating activities and the utility of free cash flow as a measure of Rubrik’s liquidity is further limited as it does not represent the total increase or decrease in Rubrik’s cash balance for a given period.

Non-GAAP Subscription Cost of Revenue. Rubrik defines non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue as subscription cost of revenue, adjusted for amortization of acquired intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, stock-based compensation from amortization of capitalized internal-use software, and other non-recurring items.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (Research and Development, Sales and Marketing, General and Administrative). Rubrik defines non-GAAP operating expenses as operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative), adjusted for, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring items.

Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) Contribution Margin. Rubrik defines Subscription ARR Contribution Margin as Subscription ARR contribution divided by Subscription ARR at the end of the period. Rubrik defines Subscription ARR Contribution as Subscription ARR at the end of the period less: (i) non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue and (ii) non-GAAP operating expenses for the prior 12-month period ending on that date. Rubrik believes that Subscription ARR Contribution Margin is a helpful indicator of operating leverage. One limitation of Subscription ARR Contribution Margin is that the factors that impact Subscription ARR will vary from those that impact subscription revenue and, as such, may not provide an accurate indication of Rubrik’s actual or future GAAP results. Additionally, the historical expenses in this calculation may not accurately reflect the costs associated with future commitments.

Key Business Metrics

Subscription ARR. Rubrik calculates Subscription ARR as the annualized value of our active subscription contracts as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on existing terms. Subscription contracts include cloud-based contracts for Rubrik’s subscription offerings and products sold on top of its Rubrik Security Cloud (“RSC”) platform, prior sales of CDM sold as a subscription term-based license with associated support, and standalone sales of Rubrik’s SaaS subscription products like Anomaly Detection (previously known as Ransomware Monitoring & Investigation) and Sensitive Data Monitoring (previously known as Sensitive Data Monitoring & Management).

Cloud ARR. Rubrik calculates Cloud ARR as the annualized value of its active cloud-based subscription contracts as of the measurement date, based on Rubrik’s customers’ total contract value and, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on existing terms. Rubrik’s cloud-based subscription contracts include RSC and RSC-Government (excluding RSC-Private) and SaaS subscription products like Ransomware Monitoring & Investigation (now known as Anomaly Detection) and Sensitive Data Monitoring & Management (now known as Sensitive Data Monitoring).

Average Subscription Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate. Rubrik calculates Average Subscription Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate by first identifying subscription customers (“Prior Period Subscription Customers”) which were subscription customers at the end of a particular quarter (the “Prior Period”). Rubrik then calculates the Subscription ARR from these Prior Period Subscription Customers at the end of the same quarter of the subsequent year (the “Current Period”). This calculation captures upsells, contraction, and attrition since the Prior Period. Rubrik then divides total Current Period Subscription ARR by the total Prior Period Subscription ARR for Prior Period Subscription Customers. Rubrik’s Average Subscription Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate in a particular quarter is obtained by averaging the result from that particular quarter with the corresponding results from each of the prior three quarters.

Customers with $100K or More in Subscription ARR. Customers with $100K or more in Subscription ARR represent the number of customers that contributed $100,000 or more in Subscription ARR as of period end.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, Michael Hoeck, et al, 5 August 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

Rubrik, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Subscription $ 191,315 $ 127,456 $ 363,510 $ 235,854 Maintenance 5,018 10,594 10,685 22,882 Other 8,618 13,485 18,071 28,539 Total revenue 204,951 151,535 392,266 287,275 Cost of revenue Subscription 45,795 23,204 119,520 44,841 Maintenance 1,040 1,749 4,649 4,020 Other 8,333 10,437 26,978 22,420 Total cost of revenue 55,168 35,390 151,147 71,281 Gross profit 149,783 116,145 241,119 215,994 Operating expenses Research and development 86,228 49,762 371,607 96,028 Sales and marketing 167,927 117,615 547,256 232,977 General and administrative 63,921 22,288 215,386 45,105 Total operating expenses 318,076 189,665 1,134,249 374,110 Loss from operations (168,293 ) (73,520 ) (893,130 ) (158,116 ) Interest income 7,278 2,745 10,220 5,362 Interest expense (10,245 ) (6,173 ) (20,869 ) (11,705 ) Other income (expense), net (1,450 ) (1,124 ) (2,073 ) (1,678 ) Loss before income taxes (172,710 ) (78,072 ) (905,852 ) (166,137 ) Income tax expense 4,220 3,049 3,169 4,257 Net loss $ (176,930 ) $ (81,121 ) $ (909,021 ) $ (170,394 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.98 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (7.42 ) $ (2.83 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted 179,851 60,296 122,460 60,121

Rubrik, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) July 31, January 31, 2024 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 142,349 $ 130,031 Short-term investments 458,992 149,220 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 138,201 133,544 Deferred commissions 83,520 72,057 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 65,928 63,861 Total current assets 888,990 548,713 Property and equipment, net 46,204 47,873 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 130,077 113,814 Goodwill 100,343 100,343 Other assets, noncurrent 52,590 62,867 Total assets $ 1,218,204 $ 873,610 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 10,285 $ 6,867 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 140,299 122,934 Deferred revenue 626,131 526,480 Total current liabilities 776,715 656,281 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 575,404 579,781 Other liabilities, noncurrent 58,575 55,050 Debt, noncurrent 306,804 287,042 Total liabilities 1,717,498 1,578,154 Redeemable convertible preferred stock — 714,713 Stockholders’ deficit Preferred stock — — Common stock — 1 Convertible founders stock — — Class A common stock 1 — Class B common stock 3 — Additional paid-in capital 2,093,874 265,494 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,638 ) (2,239 ) Accumulated deficit (2,591,534 ) (1,682,513 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (499,294 ) (1,419,257 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit $ 1,218,204 $ 873,610

Rubrik, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (909,021 ) $ (170,394 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,144 11,562 Stock-based compensation 735,348 1,632 Amortization of deferred commissions 42,433 36,070 Non-cash interest 19,155 6,028 Deferred income taxes 1,409 1,600 Other (1,492 ) (718 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,829 ) (929 ) Deferred commissions (70,159 ) (55,577 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,347 ) 17,119 Accounts payable 4,873 (285 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,748 (25,439 ) Deferred revenue 95,274 155,126 Net cash used in operating activities (58,464 ) (24,205 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (6,227 ) (7,867 ) Capitalized internal-use software (4,444 ) (4,622 ) Purchases of investments (449,323 ) (149,836 ) Sale of investments 27,978 7,503 Maturities of investments 116,555 132,604 Net cash used in investing activities (315,461 ) (22,218 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering and underwriters’ exercise of over-allotment option, net of underwriting discounts and commissions 815,209 — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (430,300 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,718 1,951 Payments for deferred offering costs, net (3,545 ) (1,225 ) Payments for debt discount costs (475 ) — Payments for debt issuance costs (233 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 384,374 726 Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 397 879 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 10,846 (44,818 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of year 137,059 140,606 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of year $ 147,905 $ 95,788

Rubrik, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP total gross profit to non-GAAP total gross profit: Total gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 149,783 $ 116,145 $ 241,119 $ 215,994 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 7,046 5 55,945 10 Add: Stock-based compensation from amortization of capitalized internal-use software 15 62 30 124 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 923 — 1,826 — Non-GAAP total gross profit $ 157,767 $ 116,212 $ 298,920 $ 216,128 GAAP total gross margin 73 % 77 % 61 % 75 % Non-GAAP total gross margin 77 % 77 % 76 % 75 % Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses: Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 86,228 $ 49,762 $ 371,607 $ 96,028 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 28,325 636 252,474 803 Non-GAAP research and development operating expense $ 57,903 $ 49,126 $ 119,133 $ 95,225 Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 167,927 $ 117,615 $ 547,256 $ 232,977 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 34,255 563 274,143 762 Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense $ 133,672 $ 117,052 $ 273,113 $ 232,215 General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 63,921 $ 22,288 $ 215,386 $ 45,105 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 35,392 — 152,786 57 Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense $ 28,529 $ 22,288 $ 62,600 $ 45,048 Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating loss: Operating loss on a GAAP basis $ (168,293 ) $ (73,520 ) $ (893,130 ) $ (158,116 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 105,018 1,204 735,348 1,632 Add: Stock-based compensation from amortization of capitalized internal-use software 15 62 30 124 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 923 — 1,826 — Non-GAAP operating loss $ (62,337 ) $ (72,254 ) $ (155,926 ) $ (156,360 ) Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss: Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (176,930 ) $ (81,121 ) $ (909,021 ) $ (170,394 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 105,018 1,204 735,348 1,632 Add: Stock-based compensation from amortization of capitalized internal-use software 15 62 30 124 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 923 — 1,826 — Income tax expenses effect related to the above adjustments (105 ) (42 ) (223 ) (58 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (71,079 ) $ (79,897 ) $ (172,040 ) $ (168,696 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (1.33 ) $ (1.40 ) $ (2.81 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted 179,851 60,296 122,460 60,121

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Melissa Franchi



VP, Head of Investor Relations, Rubrik



781.367.0733



IR@rubrik.com

Public Relations Contact

Jessica Moore



VP, Global Communications, Rubrik



415.244.6565



jessica.moore@rubrik.com

Read full story here