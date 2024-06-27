Rubrik Recognized as the 2024 Microsoft Healthcare and Life Sciences Partner of the Year Winner

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announces it is the Healthcare and Life Sciences 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.





“Our collaboration with Microsoft is essential to helping healthcare organizations attain cyber resilience and recovery capabilities to maintain business critical operations, govern compliance standards, and safeguard against unexpected downtime,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO, Chairman, and Co-Founder of Rubrik. “When it comes to an industry as vital as healthcare, it’s especially crucial to ensure sensitive data is protected in the face of cyberattacks to enable organizations to focus on what matters most: patient care.”

About Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

Each year, Microsoft recognizes partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. Rubrik is recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Healthcare and Life Sciences based on Microsoft cloud technologies, driving customer growth, connected experiences, and enhanced patient care across industry segments such as providers, payers, pharmaceutical, life sciences, and medical device companies.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year’s winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, our digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists.

Additional Resources:

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Meghan Fintland



Head of Global PR



925.785.9192



Meghan.Fintland@rubrik.com