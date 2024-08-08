Rubrik is Named a Leader, Positioned Furthest in Vision For Fifth Consecutive Year in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, has been recognized by Gartner Inc. as a Leader and has been positioned furthest in Completeness of Vision for the fifth consecutive year in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions.





“We believe our recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant underscores our dedication to executing on our vision,” said Bipul Sinha, CEO, Chairman, and Co-founder of Rubrik. “Protecting the integrity of organizational data is paramount as we saw with the recent global IT outages. We believe this recognition reinforces our commitment to our 6,100+ customers and providing complete cyber resilience. Our customers rely on us to maintain their operational continuity and safeguard against destructive cyberattacks, validating our role as a trusted partner in their IT strategy.”

As noted in the report, the enterprise backup and recovery vendors that were evaluated in this Magic Quadrant are innovating in areas including ransomware detection and recovery, expanding generative AI capabilities, multicloud protection, and more–all addressing critical needs in the market.

Strategic Planning Assumptions by Gartner in the report include1:

By 2028, 90% of enterprise backup and recovery products will include embedded technology to detect and identify cyberthreats, compared with fewer than 45% in 2024.

By 2028, 75% of enterprise backup and recovery products will integrate generative AI (GenAI) to improve management and support operations, compared with fewer than 5% in 2024.

By 2028, 75% of enterprises will prioritize backup of SaaS applications as a critical requirement, compared with 15% in 2024.

By 2028, 75% of enterprises will use a common solution for backup and recovery of data residing on-premises and in cloud infrastructure, compared with 20% in 2024.

About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

