Rubrik Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rubrik, Inc. today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 23,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $32.00 per share. In addition, Rubrik has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,525,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 25, 2024, under the symbol “RBRK.” The offering is expected to close on April 29, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.





Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Barclays, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for this offering, with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acting as representative of the underwriters. Guggenheim Securities, Mizuho, Truist Securities, BMO Capital Markets, and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as additional book-running managers. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cantor, CIBC Capital Markets, Capital One Securities, Wedbush Securities, and SMBC Nikko are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement related to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 24, 2024. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Rubrik

Rubrik is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security™, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

Contacts

Jessica Moore



Vice President of Communications, Rubrik



415.244.6565



Jessica.Moore@rubrik.com

Melissa Franchi



Head of Investor Relations, Rubrik



781.367.0733



Melissa.Franchi@rubrik.com