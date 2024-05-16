Rubicon Technologies to Hold First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call on May 20

NEW YORK, New York–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading provider of technology solutions for waste, recycling, and fleet operations, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Monday, May 20, 2024. This release will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the Rubicon management team at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.





Interested investors and other parties can register in advance using the link provided here, or they can access the live webcast of the call, which will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page on the Investor Relations section of Rubicon’s website (https://investors.rubicon.com/events-presentations/default.aspx).

The call will also be accessible live via telephone by dialing (929) 203-2112 or toll-free (888) 660-6863 and referencing Rubicon Technologies. Please log in to the webcast or dial in to the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the “Events & Presentations” page on the Investor Relations section of Rubicon’s website, along with the Company’s earnings press release.

About Rubicon

Rubicon builds AI-enabled technology products and provides expert sustainability solutions to waste generators, fleet operators, and material processors to help them understand, manage, and reduce waste. As a mission-driven company, Rubicon helps its customers improve operational efficiency, unlock economic value, and deliver better environmental outcomes. To learn more, visit rubicon.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Alexandra Clark



Director of Finance & Investor Relations



alexandra.clark@rubicon.com

Media Contact:

Benjamin Spall



Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications



benjamin.spall@rubicon.com