Rubicon Technologies to Hold First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call on May 22nd

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (“Rubicon” or “the Company”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Monday, May 22nd, 2023. This release will be followed by a conference call hosted by members of the Rubicon management team at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties can register in advance using the link provided here, or they can access the live webcast of the call, which will be available on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of Rubicon’s website (https://investors.rubicon.com/events-presentations/default.aspx). The call will also be accessible live via telephone by dialing (929) 203-2112 or toll-free (888) 660-6863, and referencing Rubicon Technologies. Please log in to the webcast or dial in to the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of Rubicon’s website, along with the Company’s earnings press release.

About Rubicon

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RBT) is a digital marketplace for waste and recycling, and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide. Striving to create a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. To learn more, visit www.rubicon.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Sioban Hickie, ICR, Inc.

RubiconIR@icrinc.com

Media Contact:
Dan Sampson

Chief Marketing & Corporate Communications Officer

dan.sampson@rubicon.com
RubiconPR@icrinc.com

